ricky-martin-and-the-sweet-kiss-to-her-husband-jwan-yosef:-the-strongest-love-of-all

Love love in the time of the coronavirus. Ricky Martin attended the video of a colleague, the Puerto Rican singer Resident , filming a sweet kiss with her husband, the Swedish artist of Syrian origin Jwan Yosef . Tenderness that the couple exchanged during their Californian quarantine , in the villa of Beverly Hills: on the other hand the project leverages on the importance of the bonds during the Covid emergency.

«Thanks for making us part of the message », The star writes on Instagram addressing the Resident and commenting precisely his song, “Antes que el mundo se acabe” . « It has a beautiful text ». In the full clip of the song, pairs of alternate all parts of the world kissing intensely: from Italy to Mexico , from Bahamas to Norway , right up to Los Angeles , when Ricky and Jwan appear.

A kiss which has a double value in the international day against homophobia : the 17 May 1990, in fact, the homosexuality was definitively removed from the list of mental illnesses in the classification of the World Health Organization. To conceive the recurrence, now 16 years ago , he was the French activist and writer Louis-Georges Tin , curator of the « Dictionnaire de l'homophobie . “

Homophobia that Martin has always fought in first line, putting his face on it . “They told me that many in this world would not be prepared to accept my true nature and that my career would have been destroyed “, he said in 2010, a few days after the coming out. «It was a very intense, distressing and painful process but also liberating . Only truth leads to calm and inner peace “.

A « illuminate » Martin's life , there are also four splendid children: the twins Valentino and Matteo , obtained in 2008 through surrogate mother and who made him a single father, then little Lucia in December 2018 together with her husband Jwan, finally last October the last arrived, Renn. “ The greatest joy is my children,” he said recently. «Of course, at home now nobody sleeps anymore . But it is beautiful”.

A sweet and noisy quarantine .

