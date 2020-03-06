rihanna,-increasingly-sexy-for-savage-x-fenty

In an era where fashion brands are still struggling to find a real balance, and not just a facade, with issues such as inclusiveness and body positivity, Rihanna came from the world of music to give everyone more than one lesson about it . After dominating the music charts and creating a successful beauty collection, two years ago the Barbados star also launched her lingerie line, which has much more than just the sale of sexy underwear as its goal: RiRi wants every woman, of every ethnicity and shape, to feel like a goddess and enhance her forms, giving space above all to the color models – which are still a large minority on international catwalks.

After the show of the last Savage x Fenty collection last September, aired even on Amazon Prime, Rihanna has just unveiled the advertising campaign for Spring-Summer 2020: a series of sensual, winking images with an ultra-feminine palette , with opulent golden details and references to Queen Marie Antoinette and her passion for tasty macarons. Protagonists of the shots, in addition to the singer, with transparent baby doll and then complete lilac combined with the wig, also Rhi, Lulu Bonfils, Jarline, Jordyn Johnson, Sabey, Leslie Sidor and Normani.

In a heavenly background in pastel tones, from pink to peach, between lace and the atmosphere of the years 50, R ihanna shows us a new collection that includes skimpy bras and bralettes , but also high-waisted briefs and comfortable jersey models. Obviously, all available in a wide range of sizes, from 32 to 44 DD and XS to 3X, with equally democratic prices, from 5 to 30 EUR. In the gallery, photos of the sexy Savage x Fenty campaign with RiRi.

READ ALSO

Inclusive (but also sexy and provocative): 10 brands of underwear to keep an eye on

READ ALSO

What is sexy today (and yesterday perhaps was not)