rihanna-reveals:-“i-will-have-three-or-four-children,-with-or-without-a-man-by-my-side”

After having made a name for the record donation during the coronavirus emergency (five million dollars to the frontline organizations against the pandemic), Rihanna returns to news. This time for his private life. Interviewed by the British edition of Vogue , which dedicates the May cover, the pop star confirmed the break with the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel . And she revealed that she wants to become a mother “soon”. Of «three or four children», with or without a man by the side . “Society diminishes you as a mother if there is no dad in children's lives. But the only thing that matters in the relationship between parent and child is happiness. The only way to raise a child well is love “. Therefore, if he does not find the right man with whom to have those three or four children he so desires, he will do it alone.

The thirty-two year old has already spoken of her desire for motherhood. And when last November she announced with surprise that she would take a break from work many thought: either she is pregnant or she plans her wedding with Hassan Jameel . The story between the two, which began in 2017, at the time seemed to be going well. At the beginning of 2020, however, rumors began to circulate that the two had split up. Now Rihanna confirmed it to Vogue without getting lost in details but with decidedly harsh words: « You can't waste too much time enduring crap . When you feel overwhelmed you have to cut it. “

Now it is said that the pop star is dating African American rapper Asap Rocky , with whom he would have had a filarino also in 2013. True or not, the pop star has clear ideas about her future: «I know that I want to live differently in the coming years. In ten I will have 42, I will be old. And I will be a mother of three or four children “.

READ ALSO

Does Irina Shayk have a new love? The clues that lead to Vito Schnabel

READ ALSO

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, second child on arrival

READ ALSO

Brooklyn Beckham, quarantine kisses with Nicola Peltz