rihanna's-father-also-got-infected-with-the-coronavirus:-“i-thought-i-was-going-to-die”

Great fear for Rihanna . Father Ronald Fenty, 66 years, he contracted the Coronavirus and in recent days the family has experienced very difficult moments. It was Ronald himself, who is better today and has passed the most critical phase, to tell his experience at The Sun , underlining how his daughter made him have a respirator in his home in Barbados and was close to him, albeit in a virtual way. High fever and respiratory problems, the common symptoms of Covid – 19, really scared him .

“To be honest, I thought I was going to die” , said the man, “Robyn (real name of the singer, ed ) has done so much for me, I appreciate everything he has done ». Gesture that any daughter would make for her parent, but, you know, when things happen they always have something extraordinary, especially in the eyes of the people who love us.

Rihanna, moreover, has a great heart, and not only for those who are dearest to her. In late March she was among the first to make a substantial donation for the Covid emergency – 19, $ 5 million distributed through its foundation, the Clara Lionel Foundation, to support assistance in poorer countries, such as Malawi and Haiti, pay for tests and food assistance in the United States. The singer, however, has no intention of stopping here, other funds are on the way, allocated in collaboration with Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter. As anticipated by the magazine TMZ and then confirmed by official channels, yes deals with a $ 4.2 million fund intended for victims of domestic violence during the health emergency we are experiencing.

An aspect of great relevance, because the lockdown forces women in difficult situations to live in closer contact with husbands or comrades, increasing the risk of violence and feminicides. In Los Angeles, however, the situation is even more serious because women are increasingly being removed from anti-refugee shelters. city ​​violence, approximately 90 per week. The amount allocated by Rihanna and Dorsey should cover precisely the needs of 90 women per week for 10 weeks , a period of time in which, hopefully, the health situation will become more under control.

The weeks of support, reads on the Clara Foundation website, will include “Shelters, meals and counseling for people and their children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and accidents on the rise ». The true nature of the stars (and of all people) is seen precisely in moments of crisis.



