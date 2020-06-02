rino-gattuso,-napoli-coach:-his-sister-died

The Napoli coach Rino Gattuso has lost his sister to the hospital in Busto Arsizio. Francesca, 37 years old, had been hospitalized since 3 February for an illness, while the technician was away against Sampdoria. At the news, Gattuso immediately reached his sister who was operated on urgently and hospitalized in intensive care. For the family emergency, Gattuso did not appear at the press conference after the Sampdoria-Napoli match, but was replaced by the second coach Gigi Riccio. The news of the death came to Gattuso while he was in Castel Volturno, in the training center of the Neapolitan team.

Many showed their condolences for his tragic loss. The Napoli Twitter profile reads: «Aurelio De Laurentiis with his wife Jacqueline and their sons Luigi, Edoardo and Valentina, the managers, the technical staff, the team, all the SSC Napoli and Filmauro, strongly embrace Rino Gattuso and participate in his immense sorrow for the disappearance of her sister Francesca. We are all close to you with a dear heart Rino “.

A message of pain and closeness to Gattuso was shared on the Milan profile. The Rossoneri team is in their hearts because they played us as a footballer and later also trained them.

A touching message can also be read on the official website of the AC Milan team: «The Gattuso family is and will always be in the heart of Milan. The smile and communication of Francesca Gattuso, sister of our champion and our former coach Rino, will leave an indelible mark on Milanello and in our hearts. Not a day passed without the Rossoneri Sports Center not inquiring about his health. Francesca has worked for 14 years in Milan, with Milan and for Milan. Rino had transmitted her passion for Milanello and she herself has always kept the Rossoneri values ​​close to her. For the whole club his disappearance is an immense pain, but in our memory we will keep a lot of Francesca's heart and smile. Our dearest, fraternal and heartfelt condolences to our dear Rino and the whole Gattuso family “.