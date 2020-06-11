Uncategorized
Risk Analytics Market Enhancing with | IBM Corporation; Oracle; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; FIS; Moody’s Analytics, Inc.; and More
The Risk Analytics Market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the Risk Analytics Market such as BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions; DataFactZ; RECORDED FUTURE, INC.; Digital Fineprint; Finastra; Accenture; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Genpact; ACL Services Ltd. dba Galvanize among others. Global risk analytics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.02% in the forecast period to 2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value is due to the increasing instability of economies and stiff competitions resulting in higher risks associated in the market. Key Players Mentioned in the Risk Analytics Market Research Report: IBM Corporation; Oracle; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; FIS; Moody's Analytics, Inc.; Verisk Analytics, Inc.; AXIOMSL, Inc.; GURUCUL; PROVENIR; BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions; DataFactZ; RECORDED FUTURE, INC.; Digital Fineprint; Finastra; Accenture; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Genpact; ACL Services Ltd. dba Galvanize among others. Market Drivers: Increased need for meeting the stringent compliances and industrial regulations posed by various governments and authorities; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market High volume of security breaches and data theft is another factor enhancing this market growth Increasing prevalence of digitalization and business process automation amongst various industrial verticals will uplift the market growth Growing levels of complexities associated with the various processes of different businesses is expected to propel the growth of the market Market Restraints: Sophisticated framework of regulatory compliances resulting in complicated development of these technologies hampers the growth of this market Large financial costs associated with the integration and maintenance of this technology will restrict the market growth Dearth of information and knowledge regarding the availability of these tools amongst SMEs also hinders the market growth Important years considered in the study are: Historical year – 2014-2019; Base year – 2019; Forecast period- 2020 to 2026 Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, Moody’s Analytics, Inc. announced the availability of “CAP Solution” their latest cloud-based risk modeling platform designed to offer risk management services for professionals of various management department. This platform will provide similar analytical services that Moody’s in-house team utilizes
- In May 2019, IBM Corporation in collaboration with Thomson Reuters announced availability of a solution for financial institutions like banks for meeting the various regulatory requirements with the help of AI technologies combined with real-time insights into the regulations. RegTech solution will be available through the IBM Cloud and is backed by the database of various financial groups which will be utilized along with powerful AI to deliver a better risk management and compliance management solution
