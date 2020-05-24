World

Robbie Williams shares the adorable video of her daughter dancing in the kitchen

Robbie Williams condivide l'adorabile video della figlia che danza in cucina

The singer enjoyed shooting 7-year-old daughter Theodora, known as Teddy, while dancing in the kitchen of the Los Angeles home where the family is in solitary confinement

Like father, like daughter: on the weekend, Robbie Williams enjoyed shooting his daughter Theodora, known as Teddy, while dance in the home kitchen .

The singer, 46 years old, currently in solitary confinement with his family in Los Angeles, saw Teddy, 7 years, dancing in the kitchen and decided to film it then sharing the video on his Instagram profile.

The girl's face was covered with an emoji since Robbie and his wife Ayda Field decided to keep their children away from the public display.

Wearing a top and a glittery skirt, Teddy danced barefoot in the room, demonstrating a great sense of rhythm and movement.

Someone speculated that he was dancing one of Robbie's new songs after he himself had joked recently about some new recorded tracks. The only “official” clue, however, is the subtitle to the video: “Teddy is my animal spirit”.

Married since 2010, after 4 years of engagement, William and Ayda have four children: Teddy, the eldest daughter of 7 years, the little Charlton of 5 years, Colette, called Coco, of 1 year and the little Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams of a few months, born with a surrogate pregnancy by the same woman who also gave birth to the Third-born Coco.

