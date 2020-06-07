robbie-williams-shaves-his-hair-in-lockdown-and-does-the-reality-rehearsal

Robbie Williams called it “extreme shave”, the buzzcut , the shaved cut with the machine , chosen in lockdown of many stars. The “Angel” singer documented the whole process with a video posted on his wife's Instagram profile, Ayda Field Williams , with whom he is spending his isolation in a Los Angeles mansion. Many the home moments that the two gave to their fans for pure entertainment, transforming, in times of covid, into the new couple phenomenon to be given to a reality show.

Meanwhile, for the makeover of Robbie's look, the comment on the post and the eloquent video was simply: “No hair don't care”.

After taking the clippers on his own and starting the shave, Robbie turned to his wife's hands to complete the job. This and other scenes of life in lockdown the couple shared on social media during the pandemic, so much so as to seem to want to rehearse from reality shows. A hypothesis not so far from reality, in fact, has been proposed several times to the singer and his wife, with whom he had four children Teddy, 7, Charlton, 5, Coco, 19 months, and little Beau, the fourth child born in April, to show their family life on TV.

“Never say never, the proposal has come to us,” he told The Sun Ayda Field Williams . «But right now the privacy and protection of our children is more important».

Scenes of domestic beauty routine and much more awaits us from home Williams who launched the podcast on social media “(Staying) At Home With The Williamses”.

In the meantime, for those who want to follow Robbie's example and shave their hair we have collected some expert advice, because often in DIY with clippers you can be wrong. Here, then, are some tips from Fabio Marchina, hairstyler from Marchina to fix your hair on your own and not to unleash the wrath of the hairdresser / barber, the day the “reunion” will take place in lounge area.

GETTING A PROFESSIONAL MACHINE

« Making a perfect cut with the machine on your own is very complicated more than anything else because you go to work with an electric tool in the back of the head, where you do not have a complete view, even with the aid of mirrors. For the bravest who want to try their hand at cutting, the type of machine is fundamental, it would take a professional tool, difficult to find in large retailers “.



STUDY THE SHAPE OF THE HEAD

«First of all, the cranial shape must be considered, since each person has its own shape, the cut must be adapted to the type of head. I recommend starting from the part of the nape below the occipital bone and in the lateral parts, below the parietal bones that determine the beginning of the curvature of the head, where I suggest using a machine with one thickness of 6mm (no longer short, otherwise there is a risk of damage) “.

THE CUTTING TECHNIQUE

« Start from the perimeter hairline and then from the outermost part of the hair, being firmly attached to the machine and as you go up, try to move the machine outwards, no longer adhering to the skin, in so as to start creating a small shade that will be continued above the bones indicated above, by changing the regulator of the machine, going from 6 to 9 mm. Above the occipital bones it is really complicated to make a cut by yourself with the machine, I recommend adjusting the cut in the lateral parts and in the lower perimeter of the neck. The bases can be cut with the machine, using a thickness of 6 mm “.

ERRORS NOT TO BE COMMITTED

“Do not use a thickness less than 6 mm and that of starting from top to bottom. A professional can perform any type of cut with the machine, while of course it is complicated alone. “

READ ALSO

Tallulah Willis as mom Demi Moore: the pandemic buzzcut is contagious

READ ALSO

18 May: first appointment with the hairdresser and barber, what to expect

READ ALSO

https://www.vanityfair.it/beauty/capelli/ 2020 / 05 / 14 / david-beckham-hair-bald-photo-transplant-balding-man