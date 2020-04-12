robert-kubica:-«my-left-hand»

The article is published in the issue 15 of «Vanity Fair», on newsstands until 15 April.

Robert Kubica is a pilot from another era. Of those who hide a troubled story behind a sweet smile; that made us tremble for their lives, and then rejoiced in finding them on the track; those like Fangio, Lauda or, in more recent times, Zanardi. In 2011 his sixth season in Formula 1 was about to begin, but a bad accident during a rally put the “stand by” his career and his life.

We reach him, of course on the phone, in his house in Montecarlo, from which he comes out «just to do the shopping, once a week. And also quickly! », He tells us. “But I have experience of being stuck in one place. Of course, it's different from nine years ago, when I struggled for survival first and then to recover my physical condition. Today we are all experiencing an unexpected situation against an invisible and unknown enemy “.

In February there were other challenges on the horizon: the Formula 1 season was about to start and she wore a new jacket, that of Alfa Romeo.

“This year I have two jobs: the first as a Formula 1 tester with Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen and the second as a driver in the Dtm championship with the BMW. I know it's strange: it's like taking Cristiano Ronaldo and having him play in Serie A with Juventus and in the Champions League with Barcelona. But the people who work with me knew how much I wanted to compete and they let me free. Then everything changed, and it is difficult to understand what will happen: of course we would like to resume as soon as possible, but only if the situation is safe.

For me, health is now the priority “.

How could the Circus restart?

«Setting up a Formula 1 race is very difficult and the organizers will make their reasoning to recover as much as possible. For example, to limit the risks, there are those who offer Grand Prix without audiences … But by shortening the times, you play with fire. Furthermore, after such a long stop and with the economy stuck, many people will have new priorities: not everyone will be able to afford to go and see a GP. Even in that sense, we will have to meet the public “.

Any advice to get up after the “accident of history”?

«This period will have great consequences on many aspects. And you can't generalize. I in 2011 I struggled to get my life back in hand: for a year I cried and woke up every hour of the night to move the arm, because otherwise I would have lost the use of my fingers. But above all, I was very pissed off because I couldn't do things like before. I was right and, after the accident, I stuck to doing everything with that hand, which still has great limitations today. Then, one day I realized that instead I had to learn to do the same things, but in a different way. From tying shoelaces to driving a Formula 1 car. “

In short, must we learn to do everything “with the left hand”?

«Yes, and it will not be easy or quick. It took me six years to get to Robert today. Our habits will change, but this does not mean that life will not return to give us satisfaction “.



IN THE CIRCUS Robert Kubica, born in Krakow on December 7 1984, is the first Polish driver to race in Formula 1, since 2006. From this year he has been playing in the Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen team.