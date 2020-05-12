robert-pattinson,-between-film-and-love:-the-34-years-of-the-ex-vampire-in-love

From vampire to bat, the distance is not far. Robert Pattinson accomplishes 34 years and is preparing to take on the role of the new « Batman »: The film by Matt Reeves on the famous superhero will arrive in theaters next year but has already reported in the spotlight the historical protagonist of « Twilight . ” Who in the meantime blows out the candles alongside his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse , with whom – it is rumored – could soon get married.

The indiscretion spread after the model was paparazzi with a kind of engagement ring on her finger. For now the interested parties do not confirm or deny: on the page Instagram of her there is no trace of the actor Londoner, who – you know – cares a lot about his privacy . The two were however immortalized several times together and the last public release dates at last January, during the fashion week in Paris.

According to the reconstructions, the two have been dating since the summer of 2018 , when they were first notified hand in man or in a club in Notting Hill, both returning from love story shipwrecked : she, class' 92, had long been the fiancée of Bradley Coope r, while he, after the important love with his colleague Kristen Stewart, had recently closed the engaging relationship with the singer FKA Twigs . Opportunity to be taken on the fly, therefore.

On the other hand Robert, sex symbol from the shy character, he is an expert of the “ right moments “: despite the school career at times turbulent (a 12 years he was expelled from the Tower House School ), he begins to work soon as a model (his mother was an agency manager) and acting in the theater with some companies from London . This is how in 2005 his career developed thanks to Mike Newell who entrusts him with the role of Cedric Diggory in the fourth chapter of “Harry Potter”.

«Without that experience I would not have made the professional actor , ”said Robert. Who in 2007 is hired to interpret Edward Cullen , the vampire protagonist of « Twilight »: a contested decision by fans of the novel who considered it too good for that part. It is no coincidence that a few months ago the cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva declared that the face of Pattinson, according to the aesthetic-mathematical canons of the ancient Greeks, verges on perfection .

Wearing the Batman mask , however , it will be difficult to notice.

