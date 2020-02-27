ronaldo-jr's-instagram-debut

Becoming famous on Instagram when you have a dad who has broken every record as a follower is very easy. For one day, the first born son of Cristiano Ronaldo has his Instagram profile.

The tag in a photo that portrays the Portuguese champion in the bathtub with his four children was enough to redirect the followers to the new profile of @ minicristianoronaldo 2010 , which has thus reached 995 thousand followers in 24 hours. «Hi guys this is my new Instagram profile, I hope you like it, and that will make us better known».

This is how he appears in his first video Cristiano Jr, 9 years old, with a message recorded in four languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian.

Last January Cristiano Ronaldo (father) was the first person in the world to have reached the 200 million followers on Instagram, a milestone that he celebrated by posting a video with the most significant moments of his sports career, but also those with his family and friends as always. It is known that off the field, Cristiano attaches great importance to family affections and is very attached to his children. «Wow 200 million !!! Thanks to all of you for sharing this trip with me every day !! “.