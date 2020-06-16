royal-ascot-2020,-queen-elizabeth-for-the-first-time-will-follow-him-from-home

Cause coronavirus horse races of Royal Ascot , one of the most loved events by the queen Elizabeth II , will take place behind closed doors for the first time in 309 years of history . The sovereign, from 16 to 20 June, will have to content herself with watching them on TV. Hoping as always in the victory of one of his horses. In 2013, when the Golden Cup triumphed with his horse Estimate , the sovereign forgot for a moment his proverbial composure to launch in particularly enthusiastic gestures in the stands . This year is expected to be represented in Ascot by two other champions: Punctuation and First Receiver. But the Royal Enclosure (the so-called Royal Fence), limited to super important guests, will remain empty .

In past years His Majesty usually arrived in a carriage , accompanied by other members of the royal family, in the racecourse located in the county of Berkshire just 11 kilometers from Windsor Castle where it has been confined since March with Prince Philip because of the pandemic. It is from afar 1946 that the queen participates every year in the Royal Ascot, greeted by thousands of spectators. This year, like all lovers of the event, it will only be possible virtually. But to tell his most beautiful moments in the hippodrome so loved there are many vintage photos . We have collected the most suggestive ones in the gallery at the top .

