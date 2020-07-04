rubble-dead,-the-oldest-cat-in-the-world

Rubble , the red cat who had earned the title of «oldest cat in the world» , died at 31 years , which are the equivalent of 150 years for a human. His mistress M ichele Heritage , originally from Exeter, England, had adopted him when she was about 20 years. Today it has 52.

«He was an extraordinary companion with whom I've had the pleasure of living for so long, “he told South West News Service , «It was part of a litter of cats of a friend of my sister.

At the time I had just moved, I was living alone and so I decided to adopt a kitten “.

«I have always treated him like a child», continued Heritage, «I have no children and I had another cat named Meg, who has disappeared at the age of 25 years. If you really care about something, that thing – whatever it is – lasts ». Michele, however, had decided to do not enroll him in the Guinness Book of Records : «Invechiando Rubble had become grumpy, would not have wanted too many people around and too much attention. I have always let him live in peace “.



