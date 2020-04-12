rupert-grint,-harry-potter's-“ron-weasley”-becomes-dad

Unlike what usually happens, there was no Instagram post or social video to confirm the news. Just the enthusiastic statement from a spokesperson. « Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are no longer in the skin in announcing that they are expecting a baby and would like to have some privacy this time, “he said. said to Mirror a press officer of the actor, whose fame she arrived with Harry Potter.

The spokesman, whose statements were not followed by any comment from the two, wanted to remember, without too many preambles, how the couple was forced to reveal themselves by the constant siege of the paparazzi.

Grint and Groome have engaged in secret in 2011 , but no public appearance or official statement has ever confirmed the relationship between the two. Grint wanted to stay away from the spotlight, who chased him. He ran away and also seems to have married, in secret, protected from the loyalty of a few friends.

The press tried to find out where and when the ceremony could have taken place. And, in the absence of certain details, she started looking for an unequivocal shot. Grint and Groome, respectively of 31 and 28 years, have been immortalized several times, on the streets of London and New York. But there was no photo that convinced them to speak. It was only the arrival of a child, the first for the couple, to convince Ron Weasley to break the silence. What, this, which he did in part last year, on the occasion of his thirtieth birthday.

«Passing the thirty made me a strange effect. I seem to have been born very recently, yet I still don't know what the future holds for me. I think I'll keep looking around, playing interesting characters, and we'll see what happens next. I would like to settle down and have children soon. Would I call one Ron? It's a nice name, but probably not , “he said.

