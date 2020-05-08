rupert-grint,-harry-potter's-“ron-weasley”,-has-become-a-dad

Rupert Grint has become a dad. The spokesman for the actor, Claire Dobbs, confirmed this on the morning of Friday 8 May. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to confirm the birth of their baby girl “, said Dobbs in the press, asking that “the couple's privacy be respected at such a special moment . “

Rupert Grint, Ron Weasley of Harry Potter , refused to reveal anything else about the birth of the her first child. As they called her, he and the woman he's been engaged to since 2011 have not been said. And, of course, it won't be done soon. Not if the actor will stick to his script. Grint, whom Groome may have married in secret, has never said much about his private life. He has never attended a public event with his girlfriend, he has never unbuttoned his own life plans in an interview. He has never walked a red carpet hand in hand with anyone.

It was only at The Guardian , in a statement on his thirtieth birthday, that Harry Potter's red friend let go of one first, small confidence. “Passing the thirty made me a strange effect. I seem to have been born very recently, yet I still don't know what the future holds for me. I think I will continue to look around, playing interesting characters, and then we will see what will happen. I'd like to settle down and have children soon. Would I call one Ron? It's a nice name, but probably not “, he said then.

