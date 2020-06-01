ryan-gosling-goes-to-the-dark-side:-he-will-be-“wolfman”

A series of horror films, “respectable” remakes of cult titles: this Universal has hatched so that the public can forget what they have done with The Mummy, whose version 2.0 has represented one of the most recent and sonorous flops. The major, who in the days of Coronavirus was able to touch the success of L 'Invisible Man , has decided to resurrect other films from his past , giving them a more current, modern life. Wolfman , The Wolf Man , of these films is the queue opener.

READ ALSO

Tom Cruise will no longer be Jack Reacher: «Too short to act»

The film, dated 1941, was sampled to be the subject of a remake, by which Ryan Gosling will be the protagonist. The actor, who would also have proposed himself as a director at Universal, but was refused, will be an anchorman in the film obsessed with compulsive scoop research. Infected by a monster, it turns into a werewolf, whose existence is dominated no longer by the desperate attempt to secure some news, but by the equally desperate hunger for blood and violence.

READ ALSO

“The Heil Mary”, Ryan Gosling returns to space

Wolfman should thus use the cornerstones of the original film to give shape to an unpublished plot, which the Studios described as similar to the Fifth Power ea The Jackal . History of monsters and manias, The Wolf Man should tell (also) the drift of modern media, where the news and their narrative have been subordinated to the most sinister economic needs.

READ ALSO

Get ready for a great cinema 2020: i 20 most anticipated films of the new year