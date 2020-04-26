ryan-reynolds-and-blake-lively-having-fun-on-social-media-and-all-the-gossip-of-the-weekend

Bake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have fun at play with social media during the quarantine revealing details of their private life never seen before.

One of the most recent photos portrays Ryan Reynolds with short hair and a pigtail, the Gossip Girl star posted her in an Ig story with the comment: «I challenge you not to remember this pigtail every time you see Ryan for the rest of eternity. “ Blake Lively is Are you ready to ruin your husband's Latin lover reputation? Perhaps the responsibility of the hair style lies with the daughter of the two.

About the stars, this weekend, we learned a lot, for example that love stories end like that of Lily Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet.

But over the weekend, we told many other stories, the ones we liked the most here:

Morgan continues the saga against Bugo. In the Mara Venier program «Domenica in» , in connection from home with very long hair and unkempt beard Morgan sang on the piano the part that was missing on stage of Ariston, that refrain of the modified text of «Sincero».

Brad Pitt at Saturday Nigh Live took up the challenge of Dr. Fauci and imitated America's most famous immunologist in an anti-Trump parody. The comic video shot at the actor's house is not to be missed.

Arnold Schwarzenegger , expressed some time ago the desire to become a grandfather. «I can't wait to become a grandfather, but I will not put pressure, because I know that sooner or later it will happen. It's up to Chris and Katherine to decide when, but I'm here, “said the actor shortly after the wedding of his daughter, the writer Katherine Schwarzenegger , and Chris Pratt , manifesting a will that time would have materialized. And now the announcement has arrived.

Harry and Meghan Markle would have decided to put all their grievances into a biography called “smart” . Thoroughly Modern: The Real World of Harry and Meghan , written by producer Carolyn Duran together the young journalist of Harper's Bazaar, Omid Scobie, one whom the DailyMail has labeled as “Meghan's cheerleader”, would have the specific purpose of smoothing the hair of Sussex, muddying the family where necessary. The couple would have made themselves available for an interview, of which little has been leaked.

