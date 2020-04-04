sarah-ferguson:-«beatrice's-wedding-will-be-postponed»

The official confirmation is still missing, but the marriage of Beatrice of York with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, set for the next 29 May in the Royal Chapel of St. James's Palace, will be postponed for the Covid pandemic – 19. To reveal it, Sarah Ferguson, during an interview with Royal Central , where the presentation of his latest children's book, Genie Gems and The Enchanted Oak Tre (she has been an author for childhood for some time, editor's note ) was the starting point for a wider speech.

No further indiscretions have been leaked and pending a press release from Buckingham Palace the conditional remains mandatory . Beatrice, for her part, is much more than serene. «I have never seen her as happy as at this moment with Edo. For me it's a dream come true having acquired two new family members in Jack (husband of the second daughter Eugenie, ed. ) and Edo », stressed the Duchess of York, who is looking forward to becoming a grandmother, but on the gossip of the moment, which would like Eugenie pregnant, she glissed without letting anything be understood. “Of course it will be the most wonderful sense of joy for me, I will invent stories for my grandchildren every day”.

Pending updates from Eugenie, Beatrice will have to wait a little longer, even if in her life there is already Wolfie, the son that the future husband has had from a previous relationship. If what Sarah says is made official, for the princess it would be the third postponement of the wedding. The marriage, announced last September, had already undergone two date changes (according to rumors of the building) due to the Epstein scandal, which involved her father, Andrea, forced to retire from public life pending clarification and calmer waters. Then he had opted for an intimate ceremony in St. James's Palace, no carriage parade or live television, with a party for a few, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, officially canceled last 18 March.

The future spouses, at the beginning, would have liked to get married at the same, with a ceremony reduced to the bone and invited pocchisismi, but this would seem an impractical solution. The queen is in Windsor with Prince Philip, Charles in Balmoral with Camilla, William and Kate armored in Anmer Hall with their children and Harry and Meghan in California, not to mention Edo's friends and family, many of whom are in Italy. .

« The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private wedding could take place between a small group of friends and family “, they had made known with a statement. The “yes” could even be postponed to 2021. Perhaps the best solution to have a royal wedding worthy of the name, unless the situation improves in view of autumn. You just have to wait for details from the palace.

READ ALSO

Eugenie of York, royal baby on the way?

READ ALSO

Beatrice of York, will the royal wedding be postponed to 2021?

READ ALSO

Beatrice of York cancels the wedding reception (and perhaps also the ceremony) because of the Coronavirus

READ ALSO

Beatrice of York, the royal wedding risks slipping again (Covid case – 19)

READ ALSO

Beatrice of York and the details of the royal wedding