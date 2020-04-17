sarah-ferguson,-mop-and-mop:-real-quarantined-cleaning

The era of coronavirus is giving us never-before-seen images of Sarah Ferguson . In recent days we have seen the Duchess of York loaded with packages full of medicines, health equipment and cleaning products that she brought personally, together with her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie , in a London hospital. Then we saw her bring sweets to a retirement home together with her ex-husband Andrea di York . Now new photos give us an even more unusual Sarah Ferguson: armed with mop, bucket and wet patches, take advantage of the quarantine to polish the kitchen . It was his assistant, Antonia Marshall , who posted the shots on Instagram. Writing: “Work time”.

In the first image the Duchess, blue skirt, green shirt and slippers with cat-shaped decorations , is about to start rub the floor . In the second he placed yellow warning signs to prevent someone from slipping on the wet floor. In the third rinse something, probably a rag , in the sink. Sarah Ferguson must not be too accustomed to the role of housewife. This is demonstrated by the joking comment of his older sister Jane , who lives in Australia: « What? Is the first time?“.

Accustomed or not to household chores, the duchess in time of coronavirus has rolled up her sleeves. The polished kitchen should be that of Royal Lodge, the home on the grounds of Windsor Castle that Sarah shares with Andrea di York and where the two ex-spouses they would spend the quarantine together . Last week Antonia Marshall, always on her Instagram profile, had posted images of the two who went to a hospice, the Thames Hospice in Windsor, to give sweets to the elderly and staff. For Andrea it was a very rare public appearance (the second, to be precise) after his involvement in the Epstein scandal .

