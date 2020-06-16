sarah-hijazi,-tortured-in-her-cell,-killed-herself.-who-was-the-egyptian-lgbt-activist

He has decided to end it. Sarah Hijazi, 30 years old, Egyptian LGBT activist, had been imprisoned for publicly waving a rainbow flag . It was September 2017: together with a friend, Ahmed Alaa, Sarah had gone to the concert of a Lebanese band, Machrou Laila, on the university park Al Hazar, and he had waved the colored flag, while the leader of the group, Ahmed Sinno, sang: “Tell him that we are still standing! / Tell him that we are resisting! / Tell him that we still have eyes to see! Tell him we are not hungry! … ».

The photo of Sarah and Ahmed with the rainbow flag had ended up in the media: in Egypt it is still an unforgivable gesture, and religious leaders have asked for a severe punishment for the two activists.

Sarah ended up in prison and, for a whole year, was tortured: the same abyss in which Giulio Regeni had ended up, and the one in which Patrick Zaki is still located. The scars of the continuous «corporal inspections» and of the rapes that the woman suffered from the Egyptian police, the threats and offenses she had to endure have annihilated her, irreversibly. So much so that even though she was then freed and, in the past two years, thanks to a participatory international campaign for her release, she lived in a house in Canada as a political refugee, Sarah never stopped suffering. And his wounds never healed.

On Sunday he left a note on the kitchen table, on which he had written to his brothers: « I tried to find redemption and I did not succeed . ” To friends: “The experience was tough and I am too weak to resist.” And to the world: «You have been very cruel. But I forgive you ». And, on a Facebook post, «Heaven is sweeter than Earth! And I want heaven, not Earth! “.

