sarah-jessica-parker-is-55:-she-too-(yes)-has-horror-looks-on-her-resume

Lord of the jury, that Sarah Jessica Parker is a true style icon is something unknown, more. For many of us, even today, it is difficult to imagine that it actually physically existed in an era BC, before Carrie Bradshaw. Because one of the biggest mistakes fashion in history is that many confuse the boundaries between the actress (the real one, the person in flesh and blood) and the legendary protagonist played in the tv series of the tv series, Sex and The City ( the fantasy one, in tutus, heels and it-bag ).

Sarah Jessica in the shoes (stylish) by Carrie Bradshaw in the theme song of Sex and The City.

But before 1998 (the year in which episode 1 of the show was broadcast changed the closets of the world forever), before Mr. Big, Manolos and Jimmy Choo, there were prairie clothes style , golden bras in plain sight , questionable dungarees and several occasional flops couture . Style misdeeds that, after hearing, have perpetuated even in the decades AD (after Carrie Bradshaw) . But let's proceed in order.

Her success as an actress is underlined by an impressive series of nominations and awards, including Golden Globes, Emmy, SAG Awards and, more recently, also a People's Choice Award for the television series Divorce in which he stars . The American star is also producer and designer, testimonial of several brands, has her own perfume empire (she also produced her wine) as well as having launched clothing and footwear lines (in April the store of his shoe collection, the SJP Collection , instead of the historic Manolo Blahnik boutique). Often included in the lists of the “Best Dressed” for several years, on the red carpet, she has always been known for choosing fashion with a capital M, selecting emerging designers and exaggerated couture looks that most other Hollywood actresses would avoid. And, sometimes, let's face it, with good reason.

Let's start by saying that our dear icon glam out of the set is not really a style champion . Her outfits are not always the best, especially the daily ones (she is one of us, in short). If Carrie Bradshaw would never leave the house with a tail stop, let alone in pant with drawstring and sneakers, Sarah Jessica wore, often and badly, jumpsuits, boots, even clogs with socks, also making risky color combinations and overlays that have nothing to do with couture .

But not only that, because also on the red carpet , and put on file, he has topped. Some ensembles really verge on the level of “chilling”: think of that shown in the Golden Globes of the 1999 or at the Tony Awards of 2003, or to the headgear generates instant memes of the last few years (remember the head flaming from the Met Gala of 2015?).

Lord of the jury, we have collected these and other horror looks from Sarah Jessica Parker, from the beginning to today, in the gallery. To celebrate her first 55 years with irony , remembering that from those heels 12 even the most stylish take unrelenting style slides (and for this reason we are nicer). Shall we absolve her?

