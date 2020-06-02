sarah-jessica-parker-ready-to-return-to-the-set:-«i-want-to-redo-hocus-pocus»

The last one, to express his favor, was Sarah Jessica Parker . La Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and the City , tired, perhaps, of being evoked only by the journalist who has been, said she was ready to return on the set of Hocus Pocus. «We got to the point where we all said it would be a very, very funny idea. So we will see what the future holds for us “, explained the actress, thus giving her consent to a still smoky project.

Hocus Pocus , historian film dated 1993, was exhumed from the box of memories.

It was on 2014 when, for the first time, we talked about the possibility of a sequel . A remake, perhaps. But despite the Sanderson sisters' approval, the originals, nothing has been done. Disney + put his hand back to the project only in 2019, announcing a sequel whose debut should be held online. Then, the girls from Salem, who wreaked havoc in the small town of Massachusetts in the early 1990s, were enthusiastic about the idea of ​​being able to return to the set, the link between the old and the new.

«I, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy we are very open to the idea. For a long time they talked about it as if everything had already been decided, but we were in the dark, “Sarah Jessica Parker told Andy on Radio, who only today said she was willing to return to the role of the witch. “We await instructions,” he said, while Bette Midler asked, laughing, that “they should join me before I am a corpse. We want to fly again and Winifred Sanderson is one of my favorite characters “.

