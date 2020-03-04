sarah-jessica-parker,-the-first-boutique-in-manhattan-is-from-manolo-blahnik

Often, and not wrongly, it is difficult to separate Sarah Jessica Parker from the character she wrote and played in Sex in The City : like the actress, Carrie Bradshaw is a New Yorker with bows and an expert and great fan of shoes. Above all, the unmistakable Manolo Blahnik . It is therefore not surprising – or better yet, it was only a matter of time – that the first Manhattan boutique of his brand is about to rise at the number 21 of the West 54 th Street, in the historic headquarters of Manolo Blahnik: the shop where Carrie Bradshaw continuously purchased the creations signed by the Spanish designer, as well as a real shoe temple in New York.

SJP, Sarah Jessica Parker's brand, was launched six years ago, and the new location will replace the current pop-up shop at number 6 in the West 52 nd Street, together with the showroom in the lower part of Fifth Avenue: a bright and elegant flagship store, on the ground floor of the former Manolo Blahnik boutique, developed on over 100 square meters and with outdoor garden, while the corporate offices of SJP and the new showroom will be adjacent. Obviously, the space best reflects Sarah Jessica Parker's bold spirit and style, with lucite elements to highlight the bold colors of the collection and the unusual combinations of materials.

The rendering of the new SJP boutique, courtesy photo

In addition to the SJP shoes, all handmade in Italy , the store will also present the entire range of SJP accessories, including sunglasses, perfumes, candles, books and beach towels: “This beautiful new home is particularly sentimental, for all the obvious reasons,” said Sarah Jessica Parker. create a warm, hospitable destination that deserves such a coveted position ». From April, New York – and the nostalgics of Sex and The City – will have a new cult address not to be missed.

