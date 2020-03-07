sarah-michelle-gellar,-selma-blair-and-shannen-doherty:-the-“amarcord”-photo-that-drives-fans-crazy

The post they share simultaneously on their Instagram profiles: same shot and same words full of meaning, cradled by the joy and nostalgia that accompanies any respectable returnees. They are Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shannen Doherty and Selma Blair , three of the most iconic actresses of the nineties who come back in great dust in 2020 showing a big smile and a great desire to do. «I'm proud to announce our 3-man bobsleigh team for Battle of the Network All-Stars » jokes Gellar in reference to the program that sees the well-known faces of ABC , CBS and NBC compete in different sports competitions.

Two of them two very particular races are already facing them in everyday life: Shannen Doherty against breast cancer that she hoped to have defeated and that recurred a few weeks ago in the fourth stage, and Selma Blair against multiple sclerosis with which he has been living since 2018. This does not prevent, however, the three of enjoying a coffee with friends and tickling the attention of Instagram users with a photo that could not be more “amarcord”. The post, in fact, captures all the fans of the three series that have seen Gellar, Doherty and Blair as protagonists over the years: Buffy – The Vampire Slayer , Beverly Hills 90210 and Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane .

An image that is the symbol of how strong a friendship is and, above all, of the need not to give up in the face of adversity and to look ahead. «Has paid the richest of us» jokes, for example, Selma Blair about the account of the cafeteria, lightening, as it should be, the atmosphere that would like them fragile insecure, dealing with something bigger than them. And woe if it were not so.

READ ALSO

Shannen Doherty continues her battle against cancer: “Hug every day”

READ ALSO

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: the reunion after 20 years