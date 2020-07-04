saturday-shopping:-tips-for-july-4th

We have finally arrived in the month of July and the summer has really started, with its torrid heat and its desire for a holiday. We are free to travel as travel restrictions have eased, but we would like to remind you that in any case you must always be careful and that it remains crucial to follow the rules in order not to spread the epidemic again. By now practically all the shops have reopened, although we can still continue to indulge in a healthy dose of shopping online, comfortably from home, on our mobile devices, but also in the holiday resorts for lucky people who have already left.

Even if the days we live in are harbingers of anxiety for the future, it is good to also think of something else, preparing for when this nightmare can finally be considered really just a bad memory. That's why you can't miss our section designed specifically to keep you updated on new arrivals in virtual and non-virtual stores.

READ ALSO

Last Saturday's shopping

Of course you will appreciate our efforts, we would like to point out to you the new proposals that we like best from this period, in fact we will give you a lot 10 !

This week between capsule collections and special collaborations we offer you the nostalgic costume, the upcycling sandals and the star glasses.

Do not skip even one of the cards in our gallery and you will see that you will find something that will fit right into your wish list!