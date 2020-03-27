school,-azzolina:-doubts-about-the-return-and-the-new-“light”-school-leaving-certificate

He did not say that he will not return to school by the end of the school year, but he did not say that the boys will return to class before June. The Minister of Education Lucia Azzolina explained, in the hearing of the Senate, that «we will return to class only if and when, based on the indications of the experts, the conditions will be met ». If you look at the Chinese model, school is the litmus test, even where the epidemic is gone and attention levels are lowering, still the educational institutions have not reopened.

Minister Azzolina clarified that the year will still be valid, whatever happens. The first problem addressed is that of maturity . The exam 2020 will be lighter and modeled for the emergency: the exam commissions will be composed of internal members, coordinated by an external president, guarantor of the validity of procedures. However, the teachers who had the whole year to evaluate the students will be the ones.

Exceptionally, even those with insufficiencies may be admitted. That of the evaluation is, in general, a more imminent problem. Most institutes have activated distance learning, for teachers giving a mark to pupils' activity is very complex. For this reason the minister announced shortly measures in derogation from the current laws regarding not only the intermediate and final evaluation of the students but also with regards to recovery. It is not clear how it will be possible to postpone and if an insufficiency will be able to recover in the next school year.

Among the hypotheses there is also the modification of the calendar of the next school year, but this will depend on the conclusion of this near or far from the desks. Until now it was the regions to establish the closing and opening dates of the classrooms also on the basis of demanding premises, first of all that of the tourism. If the bathing season starts late, the interest would be to keep it going as long as possible. For the recovery, afternoon courses are assumed in the next school year or in this whether it will reopen or a form of distance learning even in the summer months.

More than 6.7 million pupils are reached, not all in the same way, by a form of distance learning . To standardize the situation, the 85 millions of funds will be needed: strengthening of digital platforms and tools for distance learning , computers on loan for use to less well-off students, connectivity and teacher training.

