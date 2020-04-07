school-decree,-distance-learning-and-online-school-leaving,-what-impact-on-children?

Now that the school decree has been approved , outlining two possible scenarios (which depend on whether the school may or may not reopen by 18 May), it's time to draw some money. What will be the psychological impact on children? And from the teaching point of view, what can we expect?

“What the students will be able to acquire, in this complex phase, depends in part on them, in part on the training and relational offer that the teachers will be able to offer”, explains Matteo Lancini , psychologist, psychotherapist, president and founder of the association Minotaur. «Those who offer students a relationship during learning, will provide them with a tool of growth. The boys look for authoritative adults, and if they find them they follow them. In my opinion, this is a great opportunity to answer the question: “What is school for today? “, an opportunity to transform the crisis into growth . ” For example, in his book What is needed for our children (Utet), published in March, Lancini spoke of a “great opportunity”, that of facing the online baccalaureate. “Unfortunately not all kids are still connected in the same way, but this situation could become a laboratory to test the way in which they use the tools that the network makes available to them”.

But don't go back to school for so long, what psychological consequences can it have on kids? “It is very difficult to predict it, and much depends on the age groups. Especially for the little ones, who still don't use social media, the school is the great meeting place . I have some worries: surely this situation will cause some suffering, but I wouldn't talk about traumas: kids will find new ways to relate. WHO, which had defined video games as a new addiction, now said that chats are a large area of ​​socialization, which at this time must be supported: in this phase, I would encourage online contacts even among children , naturally mediated by adults. Then, remember that sadness, pain and obstacles are also part of the growth “.

And what about the impact on teaching? “The situation is very different”, explains Dario Ianes , teacher Professor of Pedagogy and Special Didactics at the University of Bolzano and co-founder of the Erickson Study Center of Trento. «The data are still very fragmented and, certainly, distance learning increases inequalities between families and cannot replace face-to-face teaching. Furthermore, in Italy, there are 260 thousand students with disabilities, who need specific materials and who risk being overlooked and isolated “.

But there is an aspect of the decree which seems to be promising to Professor Ianes: «The beginning of the new school year, from 1st September , can represent a beautiful card play: teachers can take back what has been left out , align and help children to rework what they have experienced, even on a psychological level. Three months of school are lost, but they can help to rethink a more modern way of doing school. Which does not mean digital, even if the experience of online teaching can be capitalized to learn to “digitize” us a little more “.

As far as online maturity is concerned, «considering the current data on the infections, it seems unthinkable to get the kids back to school in mid-May. But the online maturity can be done and it is not a tragedy : online the degree theses or those of the specialization courses in support are also discussed, for example. It is an emergency and cannot be done differently. An in-depth interview can be organized, with a commission of teachers on the other side of the screen. It must be a strong ritual, a rite of passage that marks the end of a school path. And the same can be said for middle school students too. “

