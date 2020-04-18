school-phase-2,-azzolina:-«reopening-in-may-too-dangerous»

The health emergency has not yet returned enough to allow schools to reopen in May (as will happen in Germany and, perhaps, also in France). Education Minister Lucia Azzolina explained this in an interview with Corriere della Sera : « The government will make a decision in days. But with the current health situation, every day that passes removes the possibility of reopening in May. It would mean moving more than 8 million students every day ». And again: «Choosing to follow a principle of caution, as recommended by the scientific community, is a very political decision.

And not at all obvious. Only yesterday there were other 525 deaths. Let's not cancel the efforts made so far “.

For younger children, those of kindergartens, help is provided for «families with a extension of parental leave and the babysitting bonus »to allow parents to return to work.

All students will be promoted, but the marks will reveal the actual preparation of each. “If the student deserves 8 he will have 8, if he deserves 5 he will have 5. Distance learning has allowed us to secure the year that would otherwise have been lost. In the end everyone will have one vote. Those who are insufficient will recover next year with individualized activities “.

The hypothesis of a face-to-face exam is not yet completely excluded: “I receive letters from students asking me to,” explains the minister. «It would be desirable, we'll see if we can. I exclude the mixed hypothesis: students at school and teachers at home. ” In the summer, however, the school will not continue, «because the school closed but never stopped . It would mean not recognizing the work of these weeks. And Italy already has one of the longest calendars in Europe “.

