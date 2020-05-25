school,-the-competition-for-precarious-workers-will-be-after-the-summer-and-not-for-a-quiz

The competition for precarious workers will take place, but it will be after the summer and not in crosses: a written test will be held , in ways yet to be defined: the agreement on the school decree was closed tonight. Meanwhile, the 32 thousand teachers of middle and high school will enter a fixed-term chair based on the rankings of institute, which must be updated, and will be available to the school from 1st September. The decision to exclude the closed-answer quiz, explains the government, “allows you to fight precariousness by guaranteeing meritocracy”.

«We want to reduce the precariousness to give more stability to the school and we want to do it through a method of recruitment that guarantees merit , “Explained Minister Azzolina. «We have 78 thousand teachers to hire in the first and second cycle between ordinary competitions and extraordinary competition. These are important numbers and we must hurry. Anna Ascani, Deputy Minister of Education, added: “The solution found convinces us because it goes in the desired direction. The Democratic Party did not want an amnesty and we never argued that we could enter school without a form of selection. We thought that the crosses were not an adequate selection system and the pandemic changed the whole picture. With the precarious workers and the unions we wanted to change a lottery competition and we did it, now we look at September “.

The rules for returning to school

Distance remains the first rule to follow, both in primary and secondary school. The MIUR Scientific Committee is evaluating the new rules for a safe return to school, from September: there is talk of staggered entries Every half hour, in small groups, to avoid gatherings, of mandatory masks, of a meter or two of distance between a bench and the other and to propose the same safety rules as restaurants even in the canteen. The scientific committee has decided to make masks mandatory for both teachers and students: the only ones who do not have to wear them they would be kindergarten children. The masks can be lowered during interrogations, but at that point there must be a distance of at least two meters between students and teachers. There will be no need to wear gloves, but constant sanitation must be guaranteed. The undersecretary of the Miur Anna Ascani does not exclude that the project explained by Minister Azzolina, which includes half students in the class and the other half in remote lessons, can also materialize. But only for high school students.

