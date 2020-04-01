school,-the-possible-plan:-all-promoted-and-nothing-written-in-high-school

That the first urgency were the exams of the end of the school cycles had been clear for some time. For this reason, the high school and middle school exams are at the top of the Ministry of Education's list of priorities in unraveling the skein that became the end of the school year due to the coronavirus which led to the closure of the school throughout Italy.

According to what is anticipated Repubblica leaders and officials of the ministry are working on the decrees to conclude in the way best possible year of emergency 2019 – 2020 .

There will not be a 6 politician by ministerial decree, but neither will failures . All will be promoted, but the formula with which it will be possible to ensure that the insufficiencies (those already present in the first quarter primarily because the greatest difficulty in distance learning lies in the evaluation).

It would be a promotion with debt . The first two months of next year could be used for additional recovery courses. The school year 2020 could start early, but the regions will indicate the calendars in June.

The minister Azzolina had already announced a simplified maturity with only the chairman of the external commission. It could be even lighter than imagined at first. If we went back to school in May everyone would be admitted to the exam. On 17 June there would be the writing of Italian on a reduced schedule given the difficulties in carrying out the second quarter. For the second test, the individual commissions could decide the task based on what was done by the individual schools.

The situation is different if you never return to school. In that case there will not be the two writings as happened in L'Aquila after the earthquake of 2009. The deadline for deciding is the 17 May. There could only be the oral interview , strengthened and lengthened, with a value of sixty points out of one hundred and the other forty from school curriculum. Everything to be done by mid-July through single and even remote calls. The same logic could be followed for the third grade exam.

