seiko-presage:-the-watches-(limited-edition)-inspired-by-the-short-the-porco-rosso

Seiko Presage presents two new watches inspired by the feature film Porco Rosso, created by the famous Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli. Presented for the first time in 1992, the film tells of a pilot from the beginning '900 who due to an accident remains disfigured, so much so that his face takes on the appearance of a pig. The aviator thus becomes a pig who pilots a seaplane and earns his living by chasing the air pirates who fly over Italy and the beautiful Adriatic Sea.

The two timepieces capture the passion for mechanical engineering and technology on which the film is based and explore the relationship between function and design that director Hayao Miyazaki describes through the affectionate way in which he depicts the plane of Red pig, Savoy S – 21. The watch with the white dial features the innovative Seiko Spring Drive movement while the black dial version pays tribute to Seiko's contribution to the history of traditional watchmaking with a automatic chronograph.

The beauty and uniqueness of the imaginary airplane of the years 20 by Porco Rosso, the Savoia S – 21, are reflected in every detail of the watch. The dial is inspired by the aircraft's control panel, with clear and evident hands and numbers, and detailed and intricate indicators. The two dials, one white and the other black, are made with enamel by the master craftsman Mitsuru Yokosawa and his team to create that warm beauty that echoes the sensations and texture of the materials used in the aircraft of the years 20. The beauty of the Spring Drive movement is clearly visible through the back of the sapphire crystal case, as well as the symbol of Porco Rosso. On the same pad is engraved, in Italian, a famous quote from the film “A pig that doesn't fly is just a pig”.

Both watches will be available in the Presage collection for the summer 2020 in limited editions, 500 copies available for Spring Drive version and 600 for the automatic chronograph.