selena-gomez:-«i-am-bipolar.-but-if-i-know-myself,-i'm-not-afraid-“

Personality disorder bipolar . What was once called handle-depressive psychosis as characterized by an alternation between the two conditions the counter-polar of psychic activity, the excitement (the mania) and its inhibition (depression). In short, go in a few moments from one excess to another , from unbridled euphoria to the blackest sadness, as it seems also happens to Selena Gomez.

“What do you want me to say? I am bipolar », revealed the pop star on the social show of Miley Cyrus, who actually asked her about her relationship with anxiety in this period of coronavirus . «The problem was diagnosed by McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts, a of the best mental health facilities in the United States. Unfortunately, those who suffer from it today tend to hide it from others “.

It is precisely in this light of coming out that frame the words of Selena: “People should not be afraid of admit the problem, because then it comes out and risks moving away from the people we love He stressed. «It is not the disturbance that defines us and there are drugs and therapies for keep it at bay. Having understood the cause of so many of my actions, he put me back in his hand the wheel of life “.

On the other hand, the American singer wants to get right there, to awareness as a defense weapon : «Knowing what caused my moods mood swings absolved me of so many guilt. Discovering new things about yourself themselves, although not beautiful, must therefore not frighten . Paradoxically it takes away the fears “, concluded Selena, telling a sweet familiar episode e. “As a child I was terrified of storms “.

«I was so scared that one day my mother bought me a series of books on the subject and told me that I would have less fear if I had known more about thunderstorms. It worked: knowing always helps “.

