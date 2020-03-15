selena-gomez-is-afraid-of-being-“alone-forever”

« There are days when I wake up and think:” Here, I will be alone forever “. ” Selena Gomez , 27 years, he confessed his greatest fear in a video on Genius YouTube. Explaining: “I know it's not the beginning of the end. I am still a child. And in fact after a quarter of an hour this feeling goes away . I say to myself: “ In the world there is certainly a person for each of us” . But I am aware that the lack of self-esteem and self-love are feelings that I will have to deal with all my life . Even if it gets better over the years “.

The former Disney starlet hasn't been very lucky in love so far. His most important story was that with Justin Bieber , characterized by continuous highs and downs. They started dating in December 2010, when he had just 16 years and her 18, then from 2012 broke up and recovered at least six times . A push and pull with a short flashback at the end of 2017. The story ended with he who after a few months got together with Hailey Baldwin, his current wife . In the middle, always in 2017, there was Selena's parenthesis with The Weekend , which lasted about ten months.

Then a very hard period started for the pop star: in September 2018 took a break from social media because the battle with the Lupus (the autoimmune disease he has suffered from 2013 and because of which, in October 2017, she underwent a kidney transplant) «had direct impacts on my weight, which oscillated. And some people attacked me for this ». In October 2018 she was hospitalized in rehab for a «emotional collapse».

Then the «rebirth»: Selena returned to perform live, after two years , at the American Music Awards 2019. And last January he released the third album of his career ( Rare ). Without ever ceasing to seek love: “ I dream of a humble and sincere boyfriend . Interested in me, not in my name. I don't like arrogants , better a person who jokes », he said last December sketching the profile of his ideal man during an interview with CapitalFM . The pop star added that in order to find the right man she was willing to wait any longer: “I don't want to go out with someone just for the sake of doing it. I will start a love story only when I think I have found my half of the apple ». So far, apparently, he hasn't had any luck. And despite being a world star with 170 millions of followers on Instagram and more than 30 millions of albums and singles sold, Selena feels “vulnerable” . And sometimes she is afraid of “being alone forever”.

