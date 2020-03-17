self-esteem:-how-to-improve-it-and-why-it-is-sometimes-so-low

Why can't I feel enough? And how do you have more self-esteem? We often ask ourselves, but at alternate stages of life, more or less all of them.

We start from a basic assumption: there are very few people who like themselves at 360 °. Even the girls and boys who look beautiful to us have insecurities on their bodies and feel inadequate in some circumstances or close to certain people. Being insecure is perfectly normal and it is human, to feel invincible and perfect always and in any case it would be impossible for anyone!

Some people, however, have more difficulties than others in loving and accepting themselves for what they are, and constantly feel wrong or in any case “not enough”.

WHY DO I NOT HAVE SELF-ESTIMATE?

Low self-esteem originates both from the experiences of our childhood (we did not feel loved and appreciated enough in the early years and we are constantly looking for confirmations) and from our relationship with society (we are not part of the canons of beauty and style that the world and the people around us applaud and suffer from). In both cases the result is that we don't like each other, or in any case we don't like each other enough.

WHY IN LOVE I LIKE ME, DO I FEEL LESS THAN THE OTHERS?

Objectively we can consider ourselves intelligent, bright and cute, yet when we are in front of others we need their confirmation to believe our personal judgment. It is as if the opinion of others mattered more than ours. Not only that: even if most people congratulate us, it is enough that a person – perhaps the one who interests us most – does not join the chorus of praise to bring down our certainties. This means that in reality our self-esteem rests on weak bases, and that we are dependent on the judgment of others to feel good .

HOW TO BUILD YOUR OWN SELF-ESTIMATE?

First of all you must recognize your mechanisms .

1. If our problem is that we always seek the approval of others , then we must learn to do without it, even by forcing the hand. For example, if we want physical compliments from our partner, we learn to ask for it, looking for it instead of waiting for it. Or, on the contrary, showing us in our more natural, less constructed version. But first of all, learning to please ourselves: if you are happy with what you are and what you see in the mirror, you will not need others to praise you, because you yourself will be your first fans. And people will see how you see yourself.

2. If our problem is that we ourselves are the worst critics of our person , then we must do something to stop seeing ourselves so negatively. The first thing to do is to look in the mirror objectively and make a list of our strengths and our “defects”. Why do we see them as such? According to what parameters do we define them defects? Can I do something to improve? Working on ourselves to please us is always something positive, and we don't just talk on a physical level. If we don't like how we react to situations we can practice changing our pattern. If we do not feel well-versed in a topic, we can study it and learn it. If we don't feel well toned or fit we can start training. The important thing is that we set ourselves real goals and do not compare ourselves to impossible models. What happens if this “defect” cannot be changed? We must accept ourselves as we are. And to think that what for us is a defect, for other people it is an advantage. Let's take positive examples of people who have been able to make their “defect” a force and draw inspiration from them.

EXERCISES TO IMPROVE YOUR OWN SELF-ESTEEM

1. Every morning look in the mirror and talk to yourself : list what you like and what you don't like. Start with something you don't like and think about what you should do to improve it, and do it. The next day do the same thing and praise your first step. Continue day after day, always listing the things you like and praising yourself for what you are doing to improve what you don't like.

2. Ask your family and close friends to make a list of what they like about you and why .

3. Describe your flaws but in a positive way , listing all the sides that people might consider beautiful of that thing.

Remember that attitude is the first step: if you start saying “I don't like anything” you are not objective. The first step to gaining self-esteem is to recognize your worth and look at our real flaws, not what we think of as flaws. Stop comparing yourself to others to establish your personal worth and understand what your strengths are.