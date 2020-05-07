selfie-with-regrowth-is-“the-new-#nomakeup-selfie”,-even-salma-hayek-falls-for-it

The actress Salma Hayek is undoubtedly a natural beauty and with the last selfie showing roots with regrowth and white hair Sprung up in lockdown, proved it once again. The actress, 53 years old, shared the photo in a post on Instagram.

«To be proud of one's roots #hair #siverfox #roots», reads the comment on the photo. The post has received many likes, including that of her friend and star Charlize Theron.

« I love Salma, she is the most sexy in the world “, wrote one fan and another commented:” Beautiful as always “.

And again: «You are amazing and very charming with your silver lightening».

Salma who has a daughter of 12 years, Valentina, has always been in favor of beauty as natural as possible. The actress had long ago declared that she is proud of her white hair, as we read in a February post 2019.

A more free and connected approach with a real and non-artificial beauty that in quarantine has led many stars to make no mystery of their white hair, thanks to the closing of the salons.

The selfie with regrowth has thus become, in the covid era, one of the favorite shots in the feeds of the stars, almost as much as the photo #nomakeup.

Among the celebrities who have opted for a #hairpositive approach, and have not hidden the gray roots, there is our local model Paola Turani who in a recent post with hair nature wrote: «Well yes, my dear friends! 60 days of coexistence with the white caps on their heads that sprout everywhere, I warn you that the situation is worsening and I officially asked my hairdresser for a tint ». How not to understand it!

The gray hairline was also exhibited by the actress of Mexican origin Eva Longoria, 45 years , who became the queen of #rootspride, proposing during the pandemic periods also her solution for an emergency retouch. A gesture that made the appearance of gray hair in lockdown more acceptable.

To follow up on the lockdown hair saga, the star has even more recently shown in a video the steps to do the tint alone at home, becoming one of us.

In the gallery the best products to camouflage regrowth.

