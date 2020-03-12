serie-a,-daniele-rugani-of-juventus-positive-for-coronavirus

First Serie A footballer positive for Coronavirus. It is Daniele Rugani, Juventus defender. The news was communicated by the club itself. So Juvebtus on the official social profiles: « The footballer Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID – 19 and is currently asymptomatic . Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him ». At this point, quarantine for all Juventus players is envisaged.

To date, three players from Pianese and one – Alessandro Favalli – from Reggio Audace have been affected in Italy. Everyone plays in Serie C and everyone – after isolation and the course of the disease – has recovered. It is the news of these hours that Timo Hubers – a football player who plays in Hannover, in the German Second Division – has also tested positive. As is known, the Coronavirus emergency led to the suspension of the Serie A championship and all Italian professional sports tournaments until April 3. Many Serie A teams have also suspended daily training.

Daniele Rugani is 25 years old, was born in Lucca and after two years in Empoli, from 2015 plays with the Juventus shirt thanks to which he has also joined the national team. In blue – from 2016 to 2018 – he has played seven games. For five years Rugani has been the luxury joker of a defense that today has its masters in Bonucci and Chiellini. He won 4 badges, 3 Italian Cups and 2 Italian Super Cups. He is a reliable, talented defender and considered by many – rightly – the most correct of his generation. Rugani this year – with the arrival of the Dutchman De Ligt – has played very little, only two full games and one piece.

He was on the bench on Sunday evening at San Siro when Juventus faced and won against Inter. He too – like all his teammates – celebrated the winning goal by submerging Dybala with hugs he had just scored . That exult has been criticized by many, many have lashed out at the lack of sense of responsibility of the players who since the beginning of the week – like all colleagues in Serie A – have followed the 21 rules dictated by the Serie A Sports Physicians Group.

For three years Rugani has been engaged to Michela Persico, from Bergamo, graduated in Languages, former volleyball player, former model, today sports journalist (at SportItalia, TeleLombardia , Mediaset) very active on social networks.

