serie-a,-here-is-the-schedule-to-complete-the-championship

There is the definitive calendar to complete Serie A and to occupy the summer calendar of the sport emptied of the coronavirus . The first starts will be the recoveries of the sixth day of return Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 June. From Monday 22 he resumes with the normal flow of the calendar. On this day the eighth of return will begin with Lecce-Milan of the 19. 30. The other games of the midweek rounds will be between Tuesday and Thursday. The season will end with 10 competitions at the same time as 21 and 45 of August 2.

There are different time slots : on Saturday and Sunday there will be only one game at 17. 15, which will never be played in midweek shifts. Possible advances on Friday and postponements on Monday at 21. 45. There will be an advance on Saturday at 19. 30 and another at 21. 45. On Sundays leave at 17. 15, at 19. 30 and at 21.45.

RETURN SIXTH RECOVERY

Saturday 20 June hours 19 . 30 Turin-Parma, hours 21. 45 Verona-Cagliari.

Sunday 21 June hours 19. 30 Atalanta-Sassuolo, hours 21. 45 Inter-Sampdoria.

EIGHTH RETURN

Monday 22 June hours 19. 30 Lecce-Milan and Fiorentina-Brescia, hours 21. 45 Bologna – Juventus.

Tuesday 23 June hours 19. 30 Verona-Naples and Spal-Cagliari, hours 21. 45 Genoa-Parma and Turin-Udinese. Wednesday 24 June hours 19. 30 Inter-Sassuolo, hours 21. 45 Atalanta-Lazio and Rome-Sampdoria.

RETURN NINTH

Friday 26 June hours 21. 45 Juventus-Lecce.

Saturday 27 June hours 17. 15 Brescia-Genoa, hours 19. 30 Cagliari-Turin, hours 21. 45 Lazio-Fiorentina.

Sunday 28 June hours 17. 15 Milan-Rome, hours 19. 30 Naples-Spal, Sampdoria-Bologna, Sassuolo-Verona and Udinese-Atalanta, hours 21. 45 Parma v Inter.

TENTH OF RETURN

Tuesday 30 June hours 19. 30 Turin-Lazio, hours 21. 45 Genoa-Juventus.

Wednesday 1 July 2020 hours 19. 30 Bologna-Cagliari and Inter-Brescia, hours 21. 45 Fiorentina-Sassuolo, Verona-Parma, Lecce-Sampdoria and Spal-Milan.

Thursday 2nd July at 19. 30 Atalanta-Napoli, at 21. 45 Rome-Udinese.

ELEVENTH RETURN

Saturday 4th July at 17. 15 Juventus-Turin, hours 19. 30 Sassuolo-Lecce, hours 21. 45 Lazio-Milan.

Sunday 5th July at 17. 15 Inter-Bologna, hours 19. 30 Brescia-Verona, Cagliari-Atalanta, Parma-Fiorentina, Sampdoria-Spal and Udinese-Genoa, hours 21. 45 Naples-Rome.

TWELFTH OF RETURN

Tuesday 7 July at 19. 30 Lecce-Lazio, at 21. 45 Milan-Juventus.

Wednesday 8 July at 19. 30 Fiorentina-Cagliari and Genoa- Naples, hours 21. 45 Atalanta-Sampdoria, Bologna-Sassuolo, Rome- Parma and Turin-Brescia.

Thursday 9 July at 19. 30 Spal-Udinese, at 21. 45 Verona-Inter.

THIRTEENTH OF RETURN

Saturday 11 July hours 17. 15 Lazio Sassuolo, hours 19. 30 Brescia-Rome, hours 21. 45 Juventus-Atalanta.

Sunday 12 July hours 17. 15 Genoa-Spal, hours 19. 30 Cagliari-Lecce, Fiorentina-Verona, Parma-Bologna and Udinese-Sampdoria, hours 21. 45 Napoli-Milan.

Monday 13 July hours 21. 45 Inter-Turin.

FOURTEENTH RETURN

Tuesday 14 July hours 21. 45 Atalanta-Brescia.

Wednesday 15 July hours 19. 30 Bologna-Naples, Milan-Parma and Sampdoria Cagliari. Hours 21. 45 Lecce-Fiorentina, Rome-Verona, Sassuolo-Juventus and Udinese-Lazio.

Thursday 16 July hours 19. 30 Turin-Genoa, hours 21. 45 Spal-Inter.

FIFTEENTH OF RETURN

Saturday 18 July hours 17. 15 Verona-Atalanta, hours 19. 30 Cagliari-Sassuolo, hours 21. 45 Milan-Bologna.

Sunday 19 July hours 17. 15 Parma-Sampdoria, hours 19. 30 Brescia-Spal, Fiorentina-Turin, Genoa-Lecce and Naples Udinese. Hours 21. 45 Rome-Inter.

Monday 20 July hours 21. 45 Juventus-Lazio.

RETURN SIXTEENTH

Tuesday 21 July hours 19. 30 Atalanta-Bologna, hours 21. 45 Sassuolo-Milan.

Wednesday 22 July 19. 30 Parma-Naples. Hours 21. 45 Inter-Fiorentina, Lecce-Brescia, Sampdoria-Genoa, Spal-Rome and Turin-Verona.

Thursday 23 July hours 19. 30 Udinese-Juventus, hours 21. 45 Lazio-Cagliari.

EIGHTEENTH RETURN

The program: Bologna-Lecce, Brescia-Parma, Cagliari-Udinese, Genoa-Inter, Verona-Lazio, Juventus-Sampdoria, Milan-Atalanta, Naples-Sassuolo, Rome-Fiorentina, Spal-Turin. All times are to be defined.

EIGHTEENTH OF RETURN

The program: Cagliari-Juventus, Fiorentina-Bologna, Verona-Spal, Inter-Naples, Lazio-Brescia, Parma-Atalanta. Sampdoria-Milan, Sassuolo-Genoa, Turin-Rome, Udinese-Lecce. All times are to be defined.

NINETEENTH OF RETURN

All games should be played on August 2 at 21. 45. The program: Atalanta-Inter, Bologna-Turin, Brescia-Sampdoria, Genoa-Verona, Juventus-Rome, Lecce-Parma, Milan-Cagliari, Naples-Lazio, Sassuolo-Udinese, Spal-Fiorentina.

