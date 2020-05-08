serological-tests-and-home-swabs-for-those-who-have-symptoms-and-are-at-home

“I seem to have experienced some symptoms of coronavirus, but in a light form: did I develop antibodies or not?”. It is a question that, especially now that phase two has started, many are asking themselves, who would like to undergo the serological test (which reveals whether we have come into contact with the virus and if we have developed the antibodies) or the nasopharyngeal swab (which tells us if we have the virus right now), but they don't know how.

The rules change from region to region, but all agree on the starting point, indicated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità: «The nasopharyngeal test for the confirmation of the disease is borne by the health system and is organized by the ASL or hospital.

Currently the swab based on the detection of the RNA of the virus is the only reliable one for ascertaining the infection with a new coronavirus. So-called serological tests are used only in some conditions, but the results are not so reliable, also because they do not diagnose very recent infections. The results must be confirmed by the swabs “.

The buffer

Lombardia. From Monday even those who have symptoms, but are not hospitalized, and their close contacts, if symptomatic, can be subjected to the swab. The family doctor prescribes it. The Region undertakes to make them through the Local Health Authorities within 48 hours. Those who can move safely can go to the indicated surgery, while the others can perform the examination at home with the special continuity assistance units (Usca), which must however be strengthened. As happens also in the other Regions, even those who are clinically cured will continue to be subjected to the swab, so that the negativity is confirmed. The goal is to reach 30 thousand nasopharyngeal tests per day, more than double today.

Emilia Romagna. Since the beginning of the coronavirus emergency, in Emilia Romagna those who are symptomatic can undergo the swab even without being hospitalized. Thanks to a measure of 24 April, the nasopharyngeal swab can be prescribed by the family doctor also for close contacts that experience symptoms. The goal is to reach 15 thousand tampons in one day, almost triple that of today.

Veneto. Since the outbreak began, all the symptomatic and their “close or non-close” contacts can be buffered. The citizen can go to the hospital, even if it is not recommended, or call the number made available by each health company, or call the general practitioner who will perform the triage by telephone and report the citizen to the Hygiene Service. A resolution is about to be published that prescribes that the family doctor can prescribe the swab. The goal is to reach 50 thousand tampons by September.

The serological test

Emilia Romagna. Anyone who wants to can do it at their own expense, paying it around 25 euro, in 25 authorized laboratories, but on the prescription of a doctor. If the outcome is positive, the patient is taken in charge by the Public Prevention Service.

Veneto. The citizen can undergo, independently and at his own expense, the serological test. If positive, you must ask the family doctor who prescribes the swab (and meanwhile, awaiting execution and result, remains in isolation). The Region is screened with a rapid test on workers of essential services and, for a pilot project, on those who have resumed production.

Lombardia. The serological test is performed above all for health workers and for the contacts of the symptomatics, but it is not yet regulated for citizens. “Several private Lombard laboratories are offering the exam for a fee, but those who decide to do it, without a strategy from the Region, find themselves without anything in the hands of an officer”, objects Fabio Pizzul, Pd. “So it is impossible to trace the spread of the virus, which is essential for active surveillance”.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, all healed patients develop antibodies

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, WHO: “Sweden is a possible example for everyone”

READ ALSO

Margherita, doctor who fights against Covid and her daughter's illness