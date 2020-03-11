sevuoipuoi:-elisabetta-franchi's-fundraising-campaign

Evil makes noise, but it is the good that moves the world . And to witness it are the numerous gestures and invitations to solidarity recorded in these last hours so dark for our country. A country that knows how to be united in difficulties, even when ignorance and malice meander, but without victory. And to prove it are the numerous donations from the big names in fashion, the help that comes from across the border, the precious chain of fundraisers activated by well-known personalities and foundations that have given their generous contribution.

To the latter is added Elisabetta Franchi who, in a note just issued, announced a personal donation to Italian hospitals now collapsing. The campaign, activated on the platform Gofundme , is open to anyone wishing to give their contribution to support structures and intensive care in a state of emergency . Anywhere in Italy. Because today more than ever, the territorial borders have been torn down. And today more than ever we all need everyone .

At the cry of # sevuoipuoi , Elisabetta Franchi Onlus invites you to do your part, even if small. These are the modalities:

1) Using a credit or debit card through the Gofundme platform, via the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/se-vuoi-puoi–controilcoronavirus

2) For donations higher than the ceiling allowed by the platform it is possible to make a direct transfer to the Elisabetta Franchi Onlus IBAN Foundation: IT 30 T 0323901600100000180348 specifying as causal «if ​​you want you can, controilcoronavirus» . These will be added to Gofundme's campaign as offline donations so that they are counted towards achieving the set goal.

