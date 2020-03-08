sex-trend:-the-top-10-of-hot-trends-in-2020

Ok, we know that sex has been around since the dawn of time, but that doesn't mean it's not in continuous evolution. Times change and what seemed sinful in the past, today is perhaps even considered agée. Which is said in 2020, then, on the front sex trend ? Today, first of all, according to some new studies, the sexual sphere is becoming increasingly experimental thanks to the fact that the taboos around the topic continue to collapse (fortunately).

For example, i ntrodurre sex toys in intimacy is now a more traditional practice than ever.

Except that now these pleasure toys, thanks to technological advances and attention to the design inclusive, they are also the best ever. But the sex trend of the 2020, go far beyond the toys , as confirmed by industry experts from around the world who, according to Dailymail.co.uk, have predicted the main sexual trends of the year. Like apps and robots for remote pleasure (more current than ever in times of emergency Coronavirus) virtually even more advanced, CBD lubricants (cannabidiol, already widespread in the cosmetic area and wellness ) which would give more intense sensations, and the increasing attention paid to the well-being of the female sphere.

We women in particular, in fact, will be more and more active and at the same time we will tend to reconnect more with our bodies and our sensuality . In the era of the post #MeToo (and consequently greater attention to consent), then love returns in a role of absolute centrality. That is, if you are in love, sex has an edge, not to mention that sentimental transport also generates a greater propensity to experiment.

In the gallery we have collected the 10 sex trend hotter than 2020, from digisexuality at bondage increasingly cleared through customs, up to the fashion that imposes as diktat the underwear in the open. You just have to browse and … Spice up your life!

