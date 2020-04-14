sexline:-everything-you-wanted-to-know-about-masturbation

Masturbation is the self-stimulation of one's genitals and erogenous zones. Despite it being so widespread and practiced, there are still many doubts and false myths concerning masturbation: many questions have come up on the subject on Instagram and we have decided to respond to clarify this topic. Enjoy!

Is it normal to masturbate every day?

In sexuality it is not useful to speak of normality: what could be “normal” for one person may not be normal for another. Just think that there are people who masturbate daily, some once a week and some every now and then. There is no right or wrong frequency, but only the most satisfying one for that person

When can masturbating become a problem?

There is no perfect frequency, but when masturbation takes up a lot of time of the day and takes it away from daily activities generating discomfort in social / relationship / school life, and when while wanting to stop or decrease the frequency the person cannot do it, then masturbation it could become a problem.

Is masturbating good?

Masturbation is good in the sense that it helps you to know your body, to find out what kind of stimulations we like best and those that are not for us, so that we can fully enjoy the body even in sexual intercourse. In addition to the mental benefits, masturbation could potentially be beneficial for health, especially for men: research seems to suggest that regular ejaculation, both through sexual intercourse and with masturbation, is associated with a lower risk of cancer prostate, especially with advancing age.

WOMEN

How do you masturbate?

There is no fixed rule: different people can experience pleasure in different ways, therefore, at the beginning, it is essential to explore your body, try various stimulations, various intensities, to find your favorites. What we can say is that for many girls the stimulation of the clitoris, with the fingers, rubbing or using sex toys, is the preferred way to masturbate. In fact, the clitoris and the areas around it are among the most sensitive parts of the vulva and allow you to experience a lot of pleasure. Other women prefer the sensation of penetration that can be obtained both using their fingers but also with sex toys.

Can I lose my virginity with masturbation?

Let's start by saying that virginity is a symbolic concept linked to the first relationship rather than to the breaking of the hymen: it is not the simple relaxation or breakage of the hymen that determines virginity, but having or not having had sexual relations. The hymen is a membrane that can have various shapes and usually surrounds the entrance of the vagina: inserting fingers, sex toys but also internal absorbents into the vagina could cause distension or laceration of the hymen. To avoid the risk, just insert small diameter objects.

Why can't I come?

Sexual pleasure is not determined solely by physical stimulation, the mental component is fundamental. If worries, anxiety, thoughts or feelings of guilt distract the mental component, you cannot totally let yourself go and it can be very difficult to get excited, to feel pleasure and to orgasm. Another cause could also be that the most pleasant stimulation for us has not yet been found, so it may be useful to explore other ways, other sensations and other parts of the body.

Is it possible that masturbation causes cystitis?

If done with penetration and without lubricant or without sufficient natural lubrication, it can happen, as in the relationship, moreover.

MEN

At what age is it normal to start masturbating?

On average, boys start around 12 years (while girls around 14 years), but there is no right or wrong age: when there is a desire and curiosity to try and to experiment, then that is the right age to start.

Is it normal to masturbate even if you are in a relationship?

The concept of normality makes no sense. There are men and there are women who practice masturbation even if they are in a relationship, and it is not a problem: masturbation is not necessarily a way to remedy an unsatisfactory or unpleasant couple sexuality, but it can be experienced as something different, a personal space, a way of taking care of yourself. If, on the other hand, masturbation is practiced because sexuality is not pleasant in relationships, because of conflicts or other relational problems, then it may be useful to talk about it with your partner to discuss the matter openly.

If I masturbate watching extreme porn can they have problems to excite me with a normal relationship?

There are many studies in this regard that come to different conclusions. In our clinical experience, there are two possibilities. Either these are simple excitatory fantasies that have nothing to do with real desire, and in this case seeing them in videos does not transform them into concrete desires, or these extreme fantasies are actually a person's desire and therefore it is not seeing them or unless he changes this inclination, the desire to achieve them will still exist.

Having said that, I remember that the massive use of pornography in people who are beginning to experience real sexual relations can be harmful, because porn can create unrealistic expectations and feed anxiety and a sense of inadequacy. Just as love is not like in romantic movies, sex is not like in porn!

Why do I feel pain when I masturbate?

Usually masturbation is not a painful activity, however there may be conditions that can cause pain, for example phimosis, short frenulum or inflammation and infections. In these cases, however, the advice is to make an urological andrological examination to evaluate what causes this pain.