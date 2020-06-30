sexline:-everything-you-wanted-to-know-about-sexting,-or-how-to-do-it-(safely)

During the quarantine it became one of the most popular “pastimes”, and you too have thought about it, admit it. What are we talking about? Of Sexting of course! Of course, many people practiced it before, especially those who had a long-distance relationship and had to keep the fire of passion burning, but for some months now it has been getting more and more “followers”. Although it is so widespread and practiced, there are still many doubts about Sexting: we have received many questions on the subject and we have decided to answer to clarify this matter. Enjoy!

WHAT IS SEXTING?

The term sexting is a neologism derived from the fusion of the English words sex (sex) and texting (send messages). This term is used to indicate the exchange of hot and sexually explicit messages (texts, images, videos) exchanged between two or more people through various instant messaging apps (Telegram, Whatsapp and many others).

via GIPHY

This practice is widespread, especially, but not exclusively, among the youngest. About 5 – 10% of the under 25 share with other people hot images, even their own and / or erotic messages. Especially during the past quarantine period, sexting has been widely used as a substitute for sexual activity, which has become impossible, in divided couples or between singles and, surely, it can be a novelty, even within stable relationships, for keep the passion alive, to break the routine and also to tease the partner.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS OF SEXTING?

The risks are mainly related to the fact that the images and videos sent can be disclosed to other people, without the consent of the interested parties. Lately, for example, they have been in the eye of the media hurricane and legal various groups Telegram , Instagram , etc. in which intimate images destined to remain private were shared. This is the greatest risk of sexting. You can witness the phenomenon of revenge porn , in which after a separation the images that the partners had exchanged in moments of intimacy are spread on the net or among friends in order to damage the ex partner. But the diffusion can take place even in the absence of a desire for revenge for a break, perhaps for a desire to brag with friends, with the intent to make fun of the other or for many other reasons. For those who discover their intimate and private images, publicly shared online, reactions and emotions can be many, often the sense of guilt and shame prevails, but it is important to remember that there is nothing wrong with doing sexting and 'send their images to others (obviously with their consent). What is wrong, illegal and what one should be ashamed of is to spread those images to other people without the consent of the person portrayed.

HOW TO DO SECURE SEXTING?

As we have seen, sexting can be an activity that has risks but also has many potentials and it would be a shame not to exploit them. It is not necessary to renounce this practice out of fear, but measures can be put in place to make the exchange of images and messages safer:

1. Do not frame the face or other recognizable details (scars, tattoos, etc.): the purpose of this measure is not to make your person recognizable so that, even if unfortunately the image should it be disseminated online, it would be difficult to recognize you in that photo / video and your privacy would be, at least in part, protected

2. Use secure apps : some apps use the data that we provide to them in ways we don't know or ignore. Sexting is a risk that is not worth taking. It is important to use applications that protect privacy and that do not use our data in ways we do not want.

via GIPHY

In addition, some applications allow you to manage your data more securely, perhaps by preventing screenshots, destroying messages after they have been read, etc.

WHAT ARE THE SAFE APPS AND WHICH PROTECT PRIVACY?

We recommend 3:



Dust

Messages sent with this app are automatically deleted after 24 hours, but you can also set the instant self-deletion as soon as the message is read or sent. Messages are encrypted safely and are not accessible to anyone, in addition, the app detects and informs if someone has taken a screenshot.

Rumuki

It allows you to encrypt videos and make them accessible only to the protagonists, without leaving any traces on the net. The app generates two security keys, one for each device and each different from the other and the videos – strictly encrypted – can only be viewed with the consent of both parties. If one of the parties decides to delete one or more videos or no longer allow access to the other person, simply click on a button to remove the authorization and cancel it. In this way those videos will become inaccessible forever, to anyone.

Confide

A private messaging system that allows you to send retractable and screenshot-proof messages, ensuring maximum privacy. This app obscures the images sent if the person you talk to tries to take a screenshot; moreover Confide does not immediately show the text or images received, but it will be necessary to click on every single element of the message in order to view it. Voice and text messages, photos, videos and documents can be sent which, once read, automatically disappear.

TIPS FOR A “GOOD SEXTING”?

In the previous lines we have given you tips to avoid taking risks by sexting, now we give you tips to make this experience pleasant for everyone. First it is important to ask for permission and consent before submitting your images. Getting consent before sending a nude is essential to guarantee everyone an exciting experience. Sending unsolicited photos can make you feel uncomfortable and be experienced as violent behavior.

If you are looking for a sexy and inviting way to ask for your consent, you can take inspiration from these phrases:

I am super excited to see you! Do you want to see a preview?

I can not stop missing you! Can I send you a photo to prove it?

I took some very hot photos, do you want to see them?

via GIPHY

As a second tip we give you that of not to insist and not to be aggressive. A single refusal to your advances is sufficient. If the person you are chatting with does not return your attention or is in the mood to sexting, there is no need to press or insult her. None of these actions will get you the desired result.

Remember that foreplay is also appreciated in the virtual so proceed gradually without going straight to the point. This will create a more intimate, more pleasant and certainly more exciting atmosphere for everyone. To understand if you are going at the right pace it might be useful every so often to ask “What do you want me to do now?”. Another important aspect to consider is that sometimes a detail, a see-not-see can be more exciting and contribute more to the growing excitement than images and videos only of the genitals. Always connecting to the foreplay speech expressed earlier, travel all over your body and leave the most explicit images as icing on the cake for when the excitement will skyrocket.

Being creative is also an important quality . The photos of the genitals or breasts are certainly an evergreen, but after a while they can lose their strength. Have fun and explore your body and your fantasies, this is the right opportunity to experiment and let your imagination run wild. In this way you will be able to live and make an immersive and unique experience for you and the other person.

It may seem trivial, but it is also important to take care of the details and the shots. A well-made photo, a light that highlights your strong points, a background, even at home but cared for, they can make the difference between an “so-so” experience and an exceptional experience.