sexual-positions-for-weight-loss:-here-are-the-best-ones-to-burn-more-calories

The quarantine took us a while on his knees, both physically and mentally. We physically weighed ourselves down, neglecting the appearance of keeping fit and abounding with the portions in the kitchen, as if the food could soothe a little of our anxieties. Mentally worries – for work, for children, for health – have overwhelmed us, bringing us a nice load of stress , accumulated gradually and with very few opportunities to dispose of it.

That is why, now that we are gradually regaining all our freedoms, it is important to try to find and maintain a healthy fitness level, a decision that will also have a positive impact on mental health .

And what could be better than having sex ?

All right, the relatives could take advantage of it even before, during the lockdown, but it is known that stress and anxiety aggravate the state of tiredness and the last thing you want is just to have sex. While non-cohabiting partners have recently received the approval to reunite, also and above all under the sheets.

In short, the time has come for everyone to make up for lost time. But it is known that every physical activity has its equivalent of calories burned : a weight session will allow you to burn many more calories than a yoga session! And so it is also for sex.

So, what are the sexual positions that make you burn more energy , preventing fat from allocating to our waistline? The GolfSupport.com team thought about giving an answer through empirical proof: they asked to wear a Fitbit during the sexual act to 112 heterosexual couples. The number of calories detected are those lost in 30 minutes spent in each sexual position and is the average calculated on all men and women who took part in the survey.

At the same time, GolfSupport.com questioned the women, asking which was the most effective position for them to have an orgasm among those tested.

Curious to find out which are the best sexual positions for burning calories and in which it is easier for a woman to reach orgasm? Browse our gallery to find out!

