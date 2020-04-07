Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market by Disease Type (Chlamydia, Syphilis, Herpes Simplex Virus, HBV, HIV, Other), Therapy Type, Testing Devices, Route of Administration, Distribution Channels, Region” and Global Forecast 2019-2026.

The global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market is expected to grow from USD 35.20 billion in 2018 to USD 84.81 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.54% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Increasing occurrence of sexually transmitted diseases, implementation of national screening programs, and supporting reimbursement for sexually transmitted diseases (STD) testing are the drivers fuelling the market growth.

Chlamydia segmentheld the highest market size of around USD 7.76 billion in2018

Disease type segment includes gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, herpes simplex virus, hepatitis B virus (HBV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and other. The chlamydia segment held the highest market size of around USD 7.76 billion in 2018due to the increasing cases of chlamydia globally and growing rate of chlamydia screening.

Anti-bacterial drugs segment isanticipated tohold the highest market share of 37.38% in the forecast period

Therapy type segment covers anti-bacterial drugs, anti-viral drugs, and anti-fungal drugs. The anti-bacterial drugs segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share of 37.38% in the forecast period. The moderately priced drug and increasing consumption of anti-bacterial drugs to treat certain kinds of bacterial infections has increased the anti-bacterial drugs segment size.

Instruments & systems segment accounted the highest market share of 52.65% in 2018

Testing devices segment is divided into instruments & systems and diagnostic kits. The instruments & systems segment is further divided into PCR, Immunochromatographic assays, flow cytometers, differential light scattering machines, and enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). The diagnostic kits segment further covers phone chips (microfluidics + ICT) and portable / bench top / rapid diagnostic kits. The instruments & systems segment accounted the highest market share of 52.65% in 2018due to its increased use in hospitals and clinics in the STD treatments.

Criminal justice systems & law enforcement agencies segment is expected to hold the largest share of 42.16% during the forecastperiod

End user segment is categorized into on-the-spot testing, criminal justice systems & law enforcement agencies, diagnostic laboratories, forensic laboratories, and hospitals. The criminal justice systems & law enforcement agencies ssegment is expected to hold the largest share of 42.16% during the forecast period owing to the use of drug testing within the criminal justice system and adoption of drug detection technology.

Oral segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.82% during the forecast period

Route of administration segment is categorized into oral, topical, injectable. The oral segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.82% during the forecast period owing to ease of consuming orally and painless treatment method. The oral intake of the medicines are much preferred as they can be swallowed, chewed, or placed under tongue to dissolve.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market with a market share of 38.26%in 2018.North America is the leading region of the market due to the factors including increasing government initiative for disease awareness and implementation of prenatal screening programs, presence of major players, and rapid technological advancements.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market include Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin Inc., Becton Dickinson And Company, and others. The companies are adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership to maintain their presence in the global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market. For instance, in June 2019, Hologic, Inc. announced that its Aptima® Mycoplasma genitalium assayhas been granted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Aptima is the first and only FDA-cleared test product and is increasingly used for the treatment of sexually transmitted infection (STI).

