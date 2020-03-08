«shakedown»,-so-pornhub-opens-to-the-cinema-(not-porn)

It is not a porn film, but a sort of documentary, aimed at explaining who are the individuals who, in Los Angeles, sneak into the world of dimly lit strip clubs. Shakedown , conceived by Leilah Weinrub and linked to some exhibits that, over the years, have been proposed at the Whitney Museum and MoMa, is a particular project, the first, unrelated to porn, that Pornhub wanted to finance . The platform, which built an empire on the diffusion of the Internet for domestic use, promoting a bulimic, easy and frenetic consumption of adult content, made a film available to its users.

A traditional film, not hard. Something that tells the erotomaniacs of the network the real folds of the worlds they have come to know through the artificial filter of red lights.

READ ALSO

The stars of Pornhub on the catwalk in New York

Shakedown, which will be available on Pornhub for the entire month of March, free of charge, was conceived in the general framework of a revolution. “This film is part of a bigger commitment to supporting art,” said Alex Klein, brand director of Pornhub. «We want to be considered as a platform that artists and creators can use. We have seen artists who have uploaded content to our site that has not found a place on Youtube or Vmeo due to some nude scenes. For us it is a debut: it is the first time that we offer a feature film and we are enthusiastic “, he said again, explaining how the film wants to tell, with humor and sincerity, the world of strip clubs that, in Los Angeles, should be reserved for an audience of women, homosexuals and African Americans.

READ ALSO

Porn sites know more about you than Netflix does

The premises, in which Leilah Weinrub has been shooting for over fifteen years, are instead the receptacle of men, women, onlookers and children. And of this promiscuity, harmless and spontaneous, speaks Shakedown , which, at end of March, will be broadcast by Criterion Channel and then included in the iTunes catalog.

READ ALSO

Selling porn (without porn): the strange case of PornHub in Milan