shakira,-a-“degree”-in-philosophy-on-quarantine-days

The party, if you can call it that, Shakira made it on Twitter. “I just finished the four-week course in Ancient Philosophy that I followed at the University of Pennsylvania with my diploma,” he announced via social, posting a photo of himself with a computer in but no. «I know, my hobbies are not very functional, but it cost me a lot of work after putting the children to sleep. Thanks to Plato and all his predecessors for the “fun” of this month ». The post, online, was accompanied by a photo close to the diploma and, on Instagram, accompanied by other images.

I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the “fun” over the past month! pic.twitter.com/cFTCXDjliX – Shakira (@shakira) April 23, 2020

Shakira, her very short degree, taken by correspondence, celebrated it with several shots, the seal of a path that she said was not easy. The singer, together with the footballer Gerard Piqué from the South Africa World Cup 2010, is in Barcelona, ​​where he is passing the quarantine with partner and children, Milan, 7 years old, and Sasha, 5 years old .

In the days of Coronavirus , however, did not miss an opportunity to make his voice heard. Between caring for their children and online lessons, the Colombian singer asked the Spanish authorities to think of all those parents forced into tiny houses, without balconies or open spaces, together with their children. “Give them a short walk with the children,” he asked via social.

