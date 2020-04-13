Share of Aircraft Tractor Market to Top USD 485 Million by 2026

According to our analysts, the global aircraft tractor market in 2019 is valued at around USD 392 million and is expected to reach around USD 485 million by 2026. The predicted CAGR for the global aircraft tractor market is around 3% from 2020 to 2026.

Aircraft tractors are essential equipment for ground support in the aviation industry. Aircraft tractors are used for pushback operations i.e. to tow the aircraft from landing point to the terminal gate and also from the terminal gate to takeoff point. Aircraft tractors are also used for towing and moving aircrafts for maintenance, repair and operations tasks. Using engines for moving large and medium-sized aircraft is uneconomic for aircraft operators as it results in a large amount of fuel consumption. Conventional aircraft tractors always use towbars to attach tractor to the aircraft’s nose landing gear. The towbar is horizontally mounted to the nose landing gear, but for height adjustment could move somewhat vertically. The tow bar can pivot horizontally or vertically at the end that is connected to the tug. The towbar serves in this way to rotate the nose landing gear as a big lever. Every aircraft requires a unique tow fitting.

The global aircraft transport market has experienced significant growth in recent years, owing to a surge in the number of aircraft and airports globally. The number of passengers traveling by air globally has increased. This has influenced airline operators to increase the number of air travels. This has been a key factor in driving the global aircraft tractor market. Further, airport authorities are investing in developing ground support equipment to increase operational efficiency. This rising investment in developing airport infrastructure is also a key factor in fueling the aircraft tractor market growth. Additionally, aircraft tractor manufacturers are introducing remote-controlled aircraft tractors into the global market. The emergence of new technologies like remote-controlled aircraft tractors and electric aircraft tractors are anticipated to create huge opportunities for the global aircraft tractors market. However, the high procurement cost of aircraft tractors has been a key factor that has hampered the global aircraft tractors market, especially in developing countries where spending on expanding aircraft infrastructure is restricted.

By type, towbarless tractors segment held a share of around 35% in the global aircraft tractors market in 2019 and is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecasted period. The towbarless tractors segment is anticipated to experience soaring growth over the forecasted period as these tractors are more efficient than conventional tractors. By application, the civil aviation segment dominated the global aircraft tractors market in 2019, accounting for a share of around 37% and soaring the civil aviation market is expected to drive the market in years ahead.

Geographically, the global aircraft tractor market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, Central, and South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. North America held the largest share of nearly 50% in 2019 owing to the dominant airlines market. Moreover, a rising number of airports and air travelers in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the aircraft market in the region.

The key players profiled in this report are Fresia SpA, TLD group, TUG, TREPEL, Goldhofer AG, Charlatte Manutention, Eagle Tugs, Douglas, Nepean, Kalmar Motor AB, Lektro, Weihai Guangtai, JBT Aero, and among others.

This report segments the Aircraft Tractor market as follows:

Global Aircraft Tractor Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Conventional Tractors

Towbarless Tractors

Global Aircraft Tractor Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Civil Aviation

Military

Global Aircraft Tractor Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

