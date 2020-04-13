Share of Automotive Steering Systems Market Will Reach USD 47,169 Million By 2025

According to the report, the global Automotive Steering Systems market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 35,642 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 47,169 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 4.13% between 2019 and 2025.

Automotive steering systems have witnessed a paradigm shift from demanding manual to advanced, user-friendly, and reliable assisted systems. The escalating need for vehicles across the globe has leveraged the expansion of the firms that manufacture the automotive steering systems. Moreover, the automotive steering system is the key part of any automobile as it is the direct line of interaction between vehicle and driver. Additionally, automotive steering system comprises myriad components including steering wheel, tie rods, hydraulic pumps, steering column, and intermediate shaft.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/automotive-steering-systems-market-by-product-electronic-power-303

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. Free report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Escalating utilization of fuel-conserving vehicles to drive the market trends

The electric power steering systems make use of less fuel as compared to conventional systems. The constant surge in fuel costs globally has generated a huge need for fuel-efficient automotive, thereby driving the growth of the automotive steering systems industry during the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, technological breakthroughs in automotive steering systems including the launching of electro-hydraulic power steering systems will drive the market trends. Nevertheless, the huge production & maintenance costs of automotive steering systems along with massive funding required for research activities will hamper the market expansion over the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, large breakthroughs witnessed across the automotive sector will generate a huge scope for the market during the forecast period. Apart from this, consistent modernization of the automobiles to reduce noise and offer control over driving dynamics will prop up the growth graph of the automotive steering systems industry over the forecast timeline.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/automotive-steering-systems-market-by-product-electronic-power-303

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Electric power steering systems to lead the product segment by 2025 in terms of earnings

The growth of the electric power steering systems segment over the forecast timeline is credited to the beneficial features of the product like its ability to eliminate HPS parts including hoses, fluid, pump, pulley, and driving belt. In addition to this, these products are light in weight or mass and miniature. Moreover, they make use of sensors to determine the speed of the car and take care of various steering responses need for myriad speeds.

Passenger vehicle segment to dominate the application landscape over the forecast period in terms of value

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is credited to escalating demand for passenger automobiles in the countries like Brazil, China, India, and Japan due to the high purchasing capacity of customers in these countries.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/automotive-steering-systems-market-by-product-electronic-power-303

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Asia Pacific market to record the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline

The market in the Asia Pacific region is set to register highest growth rate of over 4% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The regional market growth over the forecast timeframe is due to huge acceptance of technologically innovative vehicle products. Moreover, high labor & raw material prices and growing urbanization will contribute majorly towards the regional market growth during the forecast timeline.

Additionally, countries like China have a high number of product manufacturers which is likely to contribute majorly towards the growth of the Asia Pacific market over the forecast timeframe.

Some of the key players involved in the business include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Limited, Yubei Steering System, China Automotive Systems, Inc., Hyundai Mobis, JTEKT Corporation, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd., Thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, TRW Automotive Holdings, Nexteer Automotive, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, Showa, and Zhejiang Wanda Steering Gear.

Browse the full “Automotive Steering Systems Market By Product (Electronic Power Steering Systems, Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Systems, and Hydraulic Power Steering Systems) and By Application (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/automotive-steering-systems-market-by-product-electronic-power-303

This report segments the Automotive Steering Systems market as follows:

Automotive Steering Systems Market: By Product Analysis

Electronic Power Steering Systems

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Systems

Hydraulic Power Steering Systems

Automotive Steering Systems Market: By Application Analysis

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Steering Systems Market: By Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com