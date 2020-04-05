World

Sharon Stone and the video message to the Italian Red Cross: «I am incredibly proud»

nj April 5, 2020
Among the many messages of support to Italy there is also that of Sharon Stone who wearing a shirt of the Italian Red Cross, wanted to entrust to an instagram post his words addressed to our country and its «angels ».

The actress – who in Rome 2018 received the Red Cross gold medal – said «I want to greet and thank all the operators of the Red Cross, whom I have known over the years of people and now I see in the videos while you go to the homes of people affected by the coronavirus “.

A heartfelt thanks for those who “put their life on the front lines” . “I just want to tell you how much I admire you,” he says, and continues: “I see you doing your job in silence, with diligence, with such great dignity and attention.” And it ends: « My heart is with you, please continue, angels . I see you, I feel you and I am deeply grateful and incredibly proud of you. And I invoke a prayer for you in every minute of your service ». A message moved and full of strength, to support those on the front lines, in Italy and around the world.

