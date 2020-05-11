shocked-in-rome,-the-stories-of-people-on-the-street:-«a-very-loud-roar»

The noise that the earthquake makes is a roar that comes from within . It happens suddenly and when it arrives it sweeps away all security. When it arrived in the middle of the night, at 5. 03 in Rome, Carlotta slept. “ I woke up with a very loud roar and my heart started to beat wildly. After that cry, the shock immediately came ». Carlotta, 32 years old, got out of bed and ran to her son's room. “I took him in my arms and without thinking too much I wrapped him in a blanket and we went out on the street”.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.3. The epicenter 5 km south-west from Fonte Nuova, north-east of the capital, with depth of 10 km. “A few seconds later many of the windows of the buildings next to mine opened, there were those who came to understand what was going on and who went down in their pajamas,” continues Carlotta, who clearly came down with the keys of her car and took shelter in the car with her son. “In order not to frighten him, I took him to take a freshly baked croissant”.

🔴 #Rome 05: 03 # 11 May shock # ML earthquake 3.3 registered in #FonteNuova. At the moment, no requests for help or damage reports have been received at the #vigilidelfuoco operating rooms pic.twitter.com/B1ZYL4Nb4D – Fire Brigade (@emergenzavvf) May 11 , 2020

In those moments, the operating room of the national institute of geophysics and volcanology began to receive the first, numerous reports. No serious harm or distress call. « I thought before it was the storm “, he says Giovanni , who went out on the street with his wife. “Then I saw that the bathroom door had swung open and I realized it had been an earthquake. My wife and I went downstairs but we had forgotten the masks. I ran home and ran for both of them. ” Despite the low magnitude, the shock was felt distinctly in all areas of the city and also in the nearest centers such as Tivoli and Guidonia, up to the Castelli Romani.

«We await the invasion of the locusts» , jokes Stefania , cold in front of the front door. «Covid – 19, storm and earthquake, an enviable triptych». And that sarcasm that helps to ease fear has exploded on social networks where Roman citizens have immediately sought news, comfort and contacts with relatives and friends.

“The experts are saying it is a small earthquake,” says Luca, at the counter of his bar as he prepares takeaway coffee and cappuccinos. But for those who experience it, the earthquake is frightening. You don't know when and if the next shock will come. How strong it will be. “

Thus, Pierfrancesco De Milito , head of the office print of the Civil Protection, commented on the incident. «We are not talking about a strong earthquake, this is a frequent magnitude in our country. Shakes like these of magnitude 3.3 we record hundreds if not thousands during the year. The shock that was felt in Rome woke up many people but did not cause damage in the Municipalities of Fonte Nuova, Mentana and Monterotondo which are the municipalities closest to the epicentral area “.

The seismic activity of 2020 has already registered in Italy or in the vicinity of our country 80 shocks with a magnitude of 3 or higher. In recent weeks, various areas both in the northern regions of our country, as well as in the center, have been characterized by low-intensity shocks. The same happened in Sicily and at the height of central-southern Calabria. “Peace of mind is not an attitude to be applied to seismic risk” concluded De Milito. “Knowing that Italy is a country exposed to this risk, we should not be surprised or afraid of shocks like these”.

